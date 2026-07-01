FIFA World Cup Round of 32 predictions: England, Belgium and USA tipped to avoid giant-killing shocks

The inaugural Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup has thrown up plenty of entertainment so far. Heavyweight names Germany and the Netherlands have been eliminated by Paraguay and Morocco, while co-hosts Canada and Mexico have sealed their spot in the next round, as have contenders and favourites France and Brazil. The giant-killings, though, may be set for a brief hiatus across the three matches scheduled for Wednesday night and Thursday early morning. HT Sports predicts…

England v DR Congo

England's Harry Kane, right, runs with teammates during training for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Kansas City (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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Prediction: England win, either 1-0 or on penalties.

England are ranked 4th in the world, boast a star-studded line-up, came through the group stage unbeaten and are, by all metrics, the undisputed favourites in this Round of 32 tie. But they have flattered to deceive outside of their opening fixture against Croatia, and their match against DR Congo is likely to follow the same pattern as their insipid draw against Ghana — possession against a low block. England captain Harry Kane has been in fine form this tournament, but will need his creative midfielders and wingers to show greater intent, aggression and finesse in the knockouts, because DR Congo, though ranked 41st, are no pushovers. They famously held Portugal to a draw and showed their goalscoring threat in transitions against Uzbekistan too. Yoane Wissa was the decisive factor in that match, and when you add in the tackling quality of Premier League-proven defenders like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Arthur Masuaku, then they are a tough unit to break down. Expect a tight game, but should it go to penalties, England, with their experience, will likely take the win.

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Prediction: Belgium to win 2-1

Belgium and Senegal have both followed similar trajectories this World Cup. The Europeans endured frustrating draws against Egypt and Iran, while the Africans suffered consecutive defeats against France and Norway. But both teams cut loose and turned their fates around in their final group stage fixtures, scoring five goals apiece against New Zealand and Iraq, respectively. Both teams thus enter the Round of 32 with momentum and belief.

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Belgium are easily the heavyweights and have star man Kevin de Bruyne pulling the midfield strings, but will need a strong showing from Romelu Lukaku – who will want to exorcise his demons from Qatar 2022, where he missed several chances as his side were eventually eliminated. Senegal have no shortage of passing quality in midfield and attack, but a lack of goals from captain Sadio Mane does not bode well. They will also feel the injury-enforced absence of keeper Edouard Mendy in goal, while Belgium have Thibaut Courtois — and that might be the telling differential.

USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Prediction: USA to win 2-1

Playing in the knockouts for the first time in only their second-ever World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina are on a dream run. They drew to Canada, were thumped by Switzerland, then rebounded against Qatar to seal a spot in the Round of 32. In their path lie the cohosts. The United States are enjoying a stellar home campaign, flying through the first two group stage matches before a last-minute defeat in the dead rubber third. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has transformed the US into a free-flowing, high-energy, high-entertainment side, and their energy and star quality are likely to prove too much for B&H to handle. But knockout football is decided by experience and composure as much as moments of magic, and B&H, already history-makers, will feel no shortage of motivation in scripting more. Expect the US to bag the win, though.

Potential Round of 16 ties

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The winner of England v DR Congo will face Mexico at the Azteca — a daunting fixture. The co-hosts, roared on by a raucous support, have notched up four consecutive wins without conceding a single goal en route to the Round of 16.

The winners of Belgium v Senegal and USA v B&H will face each other in the Round of 16. A mouth-watering Belgium v USA fixture is on the cards, and both sides would back themselves to reach the quarterfinals.