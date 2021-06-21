Finland vs Belgium: UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Finland vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: In their final UEFA Euro 2020 Group B fixtures, Finland and Belgium will square off against each other in Russia. While Finland find themselves third in the points table with three points from two games, Belgium sit pretty at the top of the group with six points and two wins in two matches. Finland are tied with Russia at three points but are behind them on a poorer goal difference. Can Finland stop the Belgium juggernaut and secure Round of 16 qualification? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Finland vs Belgium UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium will take place at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium begins at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (June 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020