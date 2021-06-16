Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights: Miranchuk seals 1-0 win for Russia over Finland

Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Russia: Aleksei Miranchuk’s curling shot in first-half stoppage time gave Russia a 1-0 win over Finland and its first points at the Euro 2020. The playmaker exchanged passes with striker Artem Dzyuba before cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and floating an angled shot into the top corner. Finland had their chance in the third minute but Pohjanpalo's header was disallowed after he was marginally off-side just before meeting the cross with his head. Earlier Mário Fernandes was stretchered off after receiving a heavy knock and Karavaev was brought on. He was taken to the hospital.