Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020 Football Highlights: Miranchuk seals 1-0 win for Russia over Finland
Euro 2020 Highlights, Finland vs Russia: Aleksei Miranchuk’s curling shot in first-half stoppage time gave Russia a 1-0 win over Finland and its first points at the Euro 2020. The playmaker exchanged passes with striker Artem Dzyuba before cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and floating an angled shot into the top corner. Finland had their chance in the third minute but Pohjanpalo's header was disallowed after he was marginally off-side just before meeting the cross with his head. Earlier Mário Fernandes was stretchered off after receiving a heavy knock and Karavaev was brought on. He was taken to the hospital.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:30 PM
Full Time! Russia 1-0 Finland
Russia beat Finland 1-0. Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk starred with the only goal of the match in the first half.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:26 PM
90+3' Finland 0-1 Russia
Chance for Russia but Zhemaletdinov shoots over from a good position and misses the target.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:24 PM
UEFA EURO 2020: 90+1' Finland 0-1 Russia
O’Shaughnessy gets booked by the referee. Sobolev on the ground which causes a delay in the game.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:23 PM
89' Finland 0-1 Russia
Great effort from Arajuuri but his header gets drifted over the bar.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:22 PM
88' Finland 0-1 Russia
Yellow Card to Russian captain. Dzhikiya booked by the referee. Free kick for Finland and chance to get the equalizer.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:18 PM
EURO 2020: 85' Finland 0-1 Russia
Russia go for double substitution.
Sobolev on for Dzyuba.
Mukhin on for Miranchuk.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:17 PM
84' Finland 0-1 Russia
Another Finland switch: Toivio for Jensen - A BIG MOVE
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:17 PM
84' Finland 0-1 Russia
Another foul affects Finland's momentum as they are toiling to find the equalizer. Kauko concedes a free-kick.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:14 PM
UEFA EURO 2020: 81' Finland 0-1 Russia
Dzyuba gets penalised for a foul on Toivio. Free-kick for Finland.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:10 PM
77' Finland 0-1 Russia
Pohjanpalo is penalised for a foul. Dzhikiya takes the free-kick.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:09 PM
75' Finland 0-1 Russia
Substitution for Finland again:
OUT: Jukka Ritala, Teemu Pukki
IN: Pyry Soiri, Lassi Lappalainen
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:04 PM
UEFA EURO 2020: 72' Finland 0-1 Russia
Kuzyaev shoots but Hradecky makes a brilliant save.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:03 PM
69' Finland 0-1 Russia
Jikia is down inside the area and the medics are on. Russia would not want anymore injury at the moment.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:01 PM
EURO 2020: 67' Finland 0-1 Russia
Substitution for Finland:
Out: Rasmus Schuller
In: Joni Kauko
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:00 PM
66' Finland 0-1 Russia
BIG CHANCE, but Russia miss it. Miranchuk passes to Zhemaletdinov but his shot rolls past the goalpost.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:57 PM
65' Finland 0-1 Russia
Zobnin concedes a free-kick for a foul on Lod.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:54 PM
61' Finland 0-1 Russia
2nd change for Russia:
In: Rifat Zhemaletdinov
Out: Magomed Ozdoev
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:51 PM
56' Finland 0-1 Russia
Lod cuts inside from right but gets blocked by Dzhikiya. Finland continue to seek equalizer.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:47 PM
UEFA Euro 2020: 51' Finland 0-1 Russia
Good shot from Golovin but misses the target. He took his chance but the shot was wide of the goalpost.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:42 PM
50' Finland 0-1 Russia
Pukki misses the target. He was through but Diveev nullifies Finland's chance with last-gasp challenge.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:30 PM
Halftime - Finland 0-1 Russia
The game finishes with Russia leading at half-time. Finland had an early goal which was ruled out for off-side. Russia kept on handling the pressure and went ahead with magnificent efforts from Miranchuk in added time.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:22 PM
45+2' Finland 0-1 Russia
GOALLLLL! Russia finds it. Miranchuk plays an amazing short one-two with Dzyuba, then shows neat feet to curl an exquisite finish, outplaying the cover of Finland defenders.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:17 PM
44' Finland 0-0 Russia
Tight contest in midfield with Ozdoev and Kamara significantly involved. Six injury minutes added.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:14 PM
41' Finland 0-0 Russia
Arajuuri gets penalised for a foul on Dzyuba.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:12 PM
40' Finland 0-0 Russia
Finland get a Free kick as Pukki is hit in the face near the left touchline, right in front of the dugout.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:09 PM
37' Finland 0-0 Russia
Chance for Russia, but missed. Sensational defending from Uronen and Karavaev looks in pain after colliding with a goalpost.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:06 PM
34' Finland 0-0 Russia
Yellow Card to Magomed Ozdoev.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:02 PM
30' Finland 0-0 Russia
Russia miss a chance. Dzyuba almost had it but the header didn't hit the target. Ozdoev sends an overhead kick but Dzyuba doesn't get enough.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 07:01 PM
27' Finland 0-0 Russia
Barinov booked. He tried to pull back Kamara and the referee isn't afraid of a yellow card.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:58 PM
25' Finland 0-0 Russia
Fernandes has done himself serious damage and he gets stretchered off. Karavaev comes in at his place.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:55 PM
22' Finland 0-0 Russia
YELLOW CARD! Midfielder Kamara has been booked by the referee. Concedes a free kick for a foul on Zobnin.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:52 PM
21' Finland 0-0 Russia
Great effort from Diveev. Pohjanpalo looks for an opportunity but the Russian defender blocks it brilliantly.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:49 PM
16' Finland 0-0 Russia
Russia gets Free Kick as Pukki fouls Zobnin. Diveev takes it but little comes form it.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:48 PM
13' Finland 0-0 Russia
OFFSIDE! Nice play from Miranchuk, passing it to Dzyuba inside the penalty area. He hits the post before the flag goes up.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:44 PM
10' Finland 0-0 Russia
Ozdoyev misses the target from 6 yards out. He had a chance for a goal but skies it over the post.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:37 PM
3' Goal disallowed due to off-side - FINLAND 0-0 RUSSIA
3' NO GOAL! Tough luck, Finland. The goal has been disallowed for offside.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:35 PM
3' GOAL! FINLAND 1-0 RUSSIA
3' Amazing start from Finland! Pohjanpalo scores stunning goal; Finland 1-0 Russia
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:27 PM
Teams arrive
Here come the teams. The crowd at the St Petersburg Stadium is cheered up. National anthems underway before the kick-off.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:17 PM
Finland vs Russia: Form Guide
Finland: W, L, L, L, D, D
Russia: L, W, D, L, W, W
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:13 PM
We have to improve our attacking: Markku Kanerva, Finland coach
"We have to improve our attacking. We need to create more chances and score more goals. This is going to be a tough game for sure. Russia pretty much have to win this game; they will be hurt and they will be aggressive. Everything in the group is open. We’re looking at everything we can do to get the win or at least get a point."
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:10 PM
Russia line-up
Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Miranchuk, Magomed Ozdoev, Dmitri Barinov, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyaev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Matvei Safonov
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 06:03 PM
Finland line-up
Lukas Hradecky, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Jere Uronen, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 05:58 PM
Russia squad
Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin
Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov
Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin
Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 05:51 PM
Finland squad
Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen
Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen
Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakar
Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 05:49 PM
Finland vs Russia - LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia. For the Russians, it's a must-win tie as they desperately need to have points in their kitty. After a 3-0 loss against Belgium, they would look to make a comeback. Finland are coming into the contest after thumping Denmark and would like to continue their winning run.