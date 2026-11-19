The All India Football Federation (AIFF) won the gold award for member associations at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) annual awards in Bangkok on Thursday. The awards for member associations have four categories: platinum, diamond, gold and ruby. AFC has 47 member associations.

The AIFF received the gold award in the member associations category at the AFC annual awards ceremony. (AIFF)

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Japan Football Association won the platinum award, the diamond award went to the Football Association of Thailand, and the Bangladesh Football Federation won the ruby award. This is the first gold award for AIFF and its first AFC award in 10 years. In 2016, AIFF won the award in the development category.

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As per a release from AIFF, the federation won the gold distinction for its performance in regional women’s competitions. Along with successful execution of domestic competitions and social responsibility initiatives, AIFF secured five championships and three runner-up finishes in 2026.

India's recent performances

India won the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 and the SAFF U19 Women's Championship title in February. India also made the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 for the first time. India’s under-20 team qualified for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 in April for the first time in two decades.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran’s Alireza Bierenvand and Kim Kyong Yong of DPR Korea won the best male and female footballer of the year awards respectively. In 30 years of AFC awards, Bierenvand became the first goalkeeper to be adjudged best for his performance for the national team and Tractor FC. Kim got the award for her contribution to North Korea’s national team and for Asian Women’s League champions Naegohyang Women’s FC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran’s Alireza Bierenvand and Kim Kyong Yong of DPR Korea won the best male and female footballer of the year awards respectively. In 30 years of AFC awards, Bierenvand became the first goalkeeper to be adjudged best for his performance for the national team and Tractor FC. Kim got the award for her contribution to North Korea’s national team and for Asian Women’s League champions Naegohyang Women’s FC. {{/usCountry}}

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Go Kuroda won the best coach (men’s) award becoming the eighth Japanese to win it, according to a release on the AFC website. Kuroda helms J1 League club Machida Zelvia. Iran and Bam Khatoon FC’s Marziyeh Jafari was adjudged best coach in the women’s category. This was the second consecutive year that Jafari won the award.

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The AFC international award for men went to South Korea and Atletico Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in, also for the second successive year. Australia national team player Caitlin Foord, who plays for Arsenal, won the international award for women. With that Foord completed a unique treble having won the youth player’s award in 2011 and being adjudged best woman player in 2016.