Folarin Balogun scores, then sees red but USA defeat Bosnia 2-0 to reach round of 16

Folarin Balogun scored and was sent off as the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday. Balogun strikes before dismissal as 10-man USA cruise past Bosnia 2-0. (AP Photo)

The co-hosts' first World Cup knockout victory in nearly a quarter-century -- and only their second ever -- sets up a clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday.

Balogun's goal on the stroke of half-time had sent the California crowd into delirium, with some 30 million Americans expected to be watching the blockbuster clash across the nation.

But the striker saw red as VAR intervened following a nasty clash with Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic. But even with the US forced into a 10-man rearguard action, Malik Tillman curled in a free kick to secure the win.

US supporters had flocked into the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in festive mood, their exuberant confidence summed up by the traditional pre-match fighter jet flyover in the bright California skies.

Bosnia's tactics were made clear from the kickoff -- an immediate long ball -- while the US defence quickly camped out on the halfway line, always pushing forward.

Still, Bosnia had the best early chances. Forty-year-old captain Edin Dzeko held up a launched pass from his goalkeeper and laid it off for Ermedin Demirovic, who shot right at Matt Freese.

The US 'keeper made another good save moments later from a Kerim Alajbegovic corner, which threatened to swing straight into his net.

But the US pressure began to tell. Balogun had a decent penalty shout for a clumsy Amar Dedic tackle waved away. Soon after the American striker had the ball in the net, but was offside from Weston McKennie's smart pass.

Those near misses enlivened an increasingly anxious crowd. But their nerves were soon reduced, as Balogun scored in the 45th minute.

US captain Tim Ream had intercepted a Bosnian goal kick, swiftly playing it to Tillman. His through ball deflected into the path of Balogun, who tucked it under the goalkeeper.

Impressive holding midfielder Tyler Adams nearly created a second before the break. He found Sergino Dest, who headed back to Balogun. His shot from the six-yard line clipped the crossbar on its way over.

- Historic win - Just five minutes into the second half Dzeko limped off. Bosnian coach Sergej Barbarez made a triple substitution.

A younger, more mobile front line featuring Wisconsin-born, US-raised Esmir Bajraktarevic immediately pressed higher and faster.

In the 64th minute, Balogun was shown a straight red after VAR review, harshly judged to have stamped on the back of Muharemovic's foot.

With the crowd stunned, Demirovic spurned a chance to add insult to injury, shooting straight at Freese from a dangerous position.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino used the hydration break to gather his squad in a tight huddle on the field, rallying his outnumbered troops to hold out for the game's final phase.

Despite his team suddenly being on the backfoot, Christian Pulisic put the ball in the net, but was comfortably offside.

And in the 82nd minute, the US won a free kick on the edge of the Bosnian box from a pull on Dest. Tillman curled it over the wall and to the right of Nikola Vasilj, whose fingertips could not keep it out.

The Americans rode out a nervy 10 minutes of stoppage time, substitue Ermin Mahmic's shot flashing inches wide of the far post.

But they ultimately holding out for a clean sheet and a historic win, keeping alive their World Cup journey on home soil, as "USA" chants and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" reverberated around the giant arena that hosted this year's Super Bowl.