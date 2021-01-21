IND USA
Football Delhi announces scholarship of U-16 players for college admission in US

Each year, two talented footballers -- a junior boy and a girl -- will be identified based on their football and academic achievements for a scholarship.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Football representational image(HT Image)

Football Delhi on Thursday announced a scholarship programme of talented U-16 players of the National Capital Region for college admission in the US and UK, in partnership with Crayons Academy for Skills Excellence (CASE).

Each year, two talented footballers -- a junior boy and a girl -- will be identified based on their football and academic achievements for a scholarship.

Football Delhi and CASE will work to secure admission of these two selected players in colleges in the USA, Canada and UK.

"Playing college sports is a unique way of combining education with high-level of competitive sports. This gives a player international exposure without any compromise on education," Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said.

"The partnership with CASE is aimed towards Football Delhi’s commitment to provide holistic development to young footballers in Delhi/NCR," he said in a release.

The eligibility criteria will require the players to have played in the sub-junior and junior open national level tournaments by representing their respective states. Minimum academic eligibility will also be required.

