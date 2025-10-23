Football: UEFA Champions League standings
UEFA Champions League league phase standings after Wednesday's matches :
PSG 3 3 0 0 13 3 9
Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 12 2 9
Inter Milan 3 3 0 0 9 0 9
Arsenal 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 12 7 7
Manchester City 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Newcastle 3 2 0 1 8 2 6
Barcelona 3 2 0 1 9 4 6
Liverpool 3 2 0 1 8 4 6
Chelsea 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
Sporting Lisbon 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
Qarabag 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
Galatasaray 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
Tottenham 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
PSV Eindhoven 3 1 1 1 8 6 4
Atalanta 3 1 1 1 2 5 4
Marseille 3 1 0 2 6 4 3
Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 7 8 3
Club Brugge 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
Athletic Bilbao 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 0 2 7 11 3
Napoli 3 1 0 2 4 9 3
Union St-Gilloise 3 1 0 2 3 9 3
Juventus 3 0 2 1 6 7 2
Bodo/Glimt 3 0 2 1 5 7 2
Monaco 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
Slavia Prague 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
Pafos 3 0 2 1 1 5 2
Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 2 1 5 10 2
Villarreal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
FC Copenhagen 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
Olympiacos 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
Kairat Almaty 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
Benfica 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Ajax 3 0 0 3 1 11 0
Note: Top eight qualify directly for last 16; teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round to contest the remaining last-16 berths; bottom 12 teams will be eliminated.
