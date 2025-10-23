UEFA Champions League league phase standings after Wednesday's matches : Football: UEFA Champions League standings

PSG 3 3 0 0 13 3 9

Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 12 2 9

Inter Milan 3 3 0 0 9 0 9

Arsenal 3 3 0 0 8 0 9

Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 1 9

Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 12 7 7

Manchester City 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

Newcastle 3 2 0 1 8 2 6

-

Barcelona 3 2 0 1 9 4 6

Liverpool 3 2 0 1 8 4 6

Chelsea 3 2 0 1 7 4 6

Sporting Lisbon 3 2 0 1 7 4 6

Qarabag 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

Galatasaray 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

Tottenham 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

PSV Eindhoven 3 1 1 1 8 6 4

Atalanta 3 1 1 1 2 5 4

Marseille 3 1 0 2 6 4 3

Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 7 8 3

Club Brugge 3 1 0 2 5 7 3

Athletic Bilbao 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 0 2 7 11 3

Napoli 3 1 0 2 4 9 3

Union St-Gilloise 3 1 0 2 3 9 3

-

Juventus 3 0 2 1 6 7 2

Bodo/Glimt 3 0 2 1 5 7 2

Monaco 3 0 2 1 3 6 2

Slavia Prague 3 0 2 1 2 5 2

Pafos 3 0 2 1 1 5 2

Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 2 1 5 10 2

Villarreal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

FC Copenhagen 3 0 1 2 4 8 1

Olympiacos 3 0 1 2 1 8 1

Kairat Almaty 3 0 1 2 1 9 1

Benfica 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

Ajax 3 0 0 3 1 11 0

Note: Top eight qualify directly for last 16; teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round to contest the remaining last-16 berths; bottom 12 teams will be eliminated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.