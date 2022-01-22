Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick dies at 72
football

Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick dies at 72

Bhowmick (72), popularly known as ‘Bhombolda’ was hospitalised with diabetic problems and kidney ailments and died at around 3.30 am on Saturday.
File photo of Subhas Bhowmick.(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:24 AM IST
PTI | , Kolkata

Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, sources in the medical establishment said.

Bhowmick (72), popularly known as ‘Bhombolda’ was hospitalised with diabetic problems and kidney ailments and died at around 3.30 am on Saturday, they said.

Bhowmick was a striker and played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and represented India in several international tournaments.

He was a successful football coach and had coached clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers. 

Topics
indian football
