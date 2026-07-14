France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal showdown key to decide first finalist

France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates(AFP Images)

France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal lead France and Spain into a FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final that will decide the tournament's first finalist. Tipped among the favourites from the very start, both teams have justified the expectations with impressive runs to the last four. France have been ruthless in attack, with Mbappé spearheading a free-scoring side that has consistently found the back of the net. Spain, meanwhile, have built their campaign on defensive solidity, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament, which came in their quarter-final victory over Belgium. With two of the competition's strongest teams and brightest stars going head-to-head, the clash promises to be one of the biggest matches of the World Cup so far. ...Read More