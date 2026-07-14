France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal showdown key to decide first finalist
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal take centre stage as France and Spain fight for a place in the World Cup final.
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal lead France and Spain into a FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final that will decide the tournament's first finalist. Tipped among the favourites from the very start, both teams have justified the expectations with impressive runs to the last four. France have been ruthless in attack, with Mbappé spearheading a free-scoring side that has consistently found the back of the net. Spain, meanwhile, have built their campaign on defensive solidity, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament, which came in their quarter-final victory over Belgium. With two of the competition's strongest teams and brightest stars going head-to-head, the clash promises to be one of the biggest matches of the World Cup so far. ...Read More
Mbappe has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, with eight goals to share the Golden Boot lead alongside Lionel Messi. Spain, however, will take confidence from recent history, having beaten France in both the Euro 2024 semi-final and the UEFA Nations League final, giving them a psychological edge heading into another high-stakes encounter.
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- Jul 14, 2026 11:50 pm IST
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Barcola, Tchouameni in FRA starting line-up!
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: France have made two key changes to their starting XI for the FIFA World Cup semi-final against Spain, with Bradley Barcola returning to the attack and Aurelien Tchouameni restored to the midfield. The changes are aimed at adding greater pace in the final third and control in the middle as Didier Deschamps' side looks to secure a place in the World Cup final against one of the tournament favourites.
- Jul 14, 2026 11:38 pm IST
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: FRA starting line-up!
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: France starting line-up - Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).
- Jul 14, 2026 11:37 pm IST
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Spain starting line-up!
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Spain starting line-up - Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal
- Jul 14, 2026 10:28 pm IST
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Hello and welcome!
France vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Hello and welcome to our live blog of semi-final between France and Spain.