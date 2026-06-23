France vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe takes field hunting Lionel Messi's newly made record
France vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France play against Iraq in their second group match of the World Cup in Philadelphia.
France vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France enter their second Group I match with control of their World Cup campaign already in sight, but Iraq arrive with desperation on their side after a bruising start. Didier Deschamps' team opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal, a result built on their attacking quality and late authority, while Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway in a match that damaged both their confidence and goal difference. That makes this clash in Philadelphia feel like a pressure test for both teams. France can take a major step towards the knockouts, possibly even towards topping the group, while Iraq need a disciplined, brave and near-perfect response to keep their hopes alive before the final round of fixtures. ...Read More
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- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 01:51:22 am
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: Iran had courage, but paid for every mistake
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: Iraq's 4-1 defeat to Norway looked heavy on paper, but their performance was not empty. They pressed with energy, carried threat through Aymen Hussein and even dragged themselves level before half-time. The problem was control. Norway punished every lapse, Haaland was ruthless and Iraq's late collapse turned a brave World Cup return into a damaging defeat.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 01:31:07 am
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: France showed patience before punishment
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: France were not explosive from the first whistle against Senegal, but that was the warning sign. They absorbed the contest, waited for spaces, and then raised the tempo after half-time. Once Kylian Mbappe found his rhythm and Bradley Barcola joined the damage, Frace looked less like a team chasing control and more like one calmly taking it.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 01:20:17 am
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: Mbappe chases World Cup immortality
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe does not just walk into France vs Iraq as the face of Les Bleus; he walks in within touching distance of World Cup history. On 14 goals, he is one behind Ronaldo Nazario, two behind Miroslav Klose and four behind the all-time record mark set by Lionel Messi.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 12:06:20 am
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: Can Iraq drag France into a fight?
France vs Iraq LIVE Score: On paper, this is France's game to control. But World Cups are rarely that polite. Iraq's first task will be to survive the opening spell, frustrate the French midfield and turn the match into a scrap rather than a showcase. For France, the danger is simple: let Iraq believe, and the night gets awkward fast.