France vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe takes field hunting Lionel Messi's newly made record

France vs Iraq LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe will look to continue his form against Iraq.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

France vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France enter their second Group I match with control of their World Cup campaign already in sight, but Iraq arrive with desperation on their side after a bruising start. Didier Deschamps' team opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal, a result built on their attacking quality and late authority, while Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway in a match that damaged both their confidence and goal difference. That makes this clash in Philadelphia feel like a pressure test for both teams. France can take a major step towards the knockouts, possibly even towards topping the group, while Iraq need a disciplined, brave and near-perfect response to keep their hopes alive before the final round of fixtures. ...Read More