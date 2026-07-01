France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: National anthems done, action begins in Round of 32 tie
France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The national anthems are done with, and live action is underway in the crucial Round of 32 tie.
France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France would look to stamp their authority and justify the tag as one of the favourites in the match against Sweden in the Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Les Bleus arrive in the knockout stage after an impressive group campaign, topping Group I with an unbeaten record. On the other hand, Sweden advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams after a spirited showing in Group F. ...Read More
Didier Deschamps' side has been among the most entertaining teams in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappé leading a star-studded attack that has consistently troubled opposition defences. However, Deschamps has urged his players not to underestimate Sweden, praising their physicality and attacking threat ahead of the contest.
Sweden, managed by Graham Potter, has embraced the underdog role. The Scandinavians have shown resilience throughout the group stage, relying on disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks to reach the knockout rounds.
History and quality favour France, but knockout football often produces surprises, and Sweden will be determined to spring one. With a likely Round of 16 meeting against Paraguay awaiting the winners, both teams have every incentive to leave everything on the pitch.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 02:31:19 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: And we are underway!
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: The national anthems are done! And the live action begins! All to play for both France and Sweden. Not to forget, this is the first time these two teams have faced off in the World Cup.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 02:24:00 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dutch official!
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dutch official Danny Makkelie will be the main man tonight as he gets set to take some tough calls! The job of being the referee has never been easy!
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 02:22:25 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Time for the national anthems!
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's now time for the national anthems, and we are just minutes away from kickoff. It's France vs Sweden and all to play for.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 02:18:05 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who heads the Golden Boot race?
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: At the moment, Lionel Messi is at the top of the goal-scoring charts in the World Cup with six goals. Erling Haaland scored against Ivory Coast and went to the second spot with five goals while Kylian Mbappe is third with four goals.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 02:07:51 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Two European giants already knocked out
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: The tournament has already given us quite a few surprises. Both Germany and the Netherlands were knocked out after losing their respective Round of 32 matches aganst Paraguay and Morocco. The shocks and surprises are coming every day. Can Sweden knock France out? Let's wait and watch.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 02:00:59 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both teams in the house
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both France and Sweden lineups have made their way to the New York Stadium for the crucial Round of 32 match.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 01:55:08 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden's starting XI
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden were made to make a forced change after Isak Hien was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury that he picked up in Sweden's final group stage match against Japan. Alexander Bernhardsson is relegated to the bench for the match against France, and the duo have been replaced by Lucas Bergvall and Daniel Svensson in the midfield.
Sweden XI: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (goalkeeper); Gabriel Gudmundsson, Victor Lindelof (captain), Gustaf Lagerbielke; Elliot Stroud, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, Daniel Svensson; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 01:45:20 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team news!
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: France's starting XI is out, and Kone and Kante are both on the bench. Didier Deschamps has opted for four changes to his France lineup after their win over Norway in the final group-stage fixture.
Lucas Digne, Adrien Rabiot, William Saliba and Bradley Barcola return to the starting XI.
France XI: Mike Maignan (goalkeeper); Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Saliba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 01:30:09 am
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
France vs Sweden LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 32 match between France and Sweden. It's all to play for both these teams. The match promises to be a riveting affair. Stay tuned for more.