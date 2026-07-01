France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: National anthems done, action begins in Round of 32 tie

France vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France would look to stamp their authority and justify the tag as one of the favourites in the match against Sweden in the Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Les Bleus arrive in the knockout stage after an impressive group campaign, topping Group I with an unbeaten record. On the other hand, Sweden advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams after a spirited showing in Group F. ...Read More

Didier Deschamps' side has been among the most entertaining teams in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappé leading a star-studded attack that has consistently troubled opposition defences. However, Deschamps has urged his players not to underestimate Sweden, praising their physicality and attacking threat ahead of the contest.

Sweden, managed by Graham Potter, has embraced the underdog role. The Scandinavians have shown resilience throughout the group stage, relying on disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks to reach the knockout rounds.

History and quality favour France, but knockout football often produces surprises, and Sweden will be determined to spring one. With a likely Round of 16 meeting against Paraguay awaiting the winners, both teams have every incentive to leave everything on the pitch.