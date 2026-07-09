France lead as Messi's Argentina miss top spot after Egypt scare: Where World Cup's final eight stand in FIFA rankings

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been whittled down from 48 teams to just eight, and with it, the margin for error has disappeared. The quarterfinals promise heavyweight clashes, redemption stories and dream runs. While some contenders have stormed through the knockout rounds with authority, others have survived by the narrowest of margins.

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals will get underway from Friday onwards

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France continue to look like the team to beat in North America. Although Didier Deschamps' side appeared vulnerable against Paraguay's stubborn low block, with their feared attack blunted for long spells, Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty proved enough to secure a 1-0 win. Defending champions Argentina, meanwhile, breezed through the group stage but have lived dangerously in the knockouts, most notably recovering from 2-0 down against Egypt in a dramatic Round-of-16 escape.

ALSO READ: New World Cup clip shows Egypt coach screaming in Scaloni's face as Argentina boss refuses to react after VAR storm

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{{^usCountry}} Spain have quietly gathered momentum after an inconsistent start. Norway and Belgium have emerged as genuine title contenders, while Morocco's remarkable run has once again underlined why they remain football's most dangerous underdogs. England, too, have repeatedly found a way when the pressure has been at its highest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spain have quietly gathered momentum after an inconsistent start. Norway and Belgium have emerged as genuine title contenders, while Morocco's remarkable run has once again underlined why they remain football's most dangerous underdogs. England, too, have repeatedly found a way when the pressure has been at its highest. {{/usCountry}}

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With the quarterfinals around the corner, here's how the eight remaining teams stack up in our latest FIFA rankings.

Here's FIFA's latest team rankings

France, who climbed to No. 1 after their impressive start to the tournament, retained top spot despite being pushed hard by Paraguay in the Round of 16. Argentina, who arrived in North America as the world's No. 1-ranked side, remain second. While their thrilling comeback against Egypt kept their title defence alive, the performance itself did little to justify reclaiming the summit.

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Overall, six of the eight quarterfinalists are ranked inside the world's top 10. Spain sit third, followed by England in fourth. AFCON champions Morocco climbed one place to sixth after becoming the first African nation to reach consecutive World Cup quarterfinals, while Belgium occupy eighth.

The two exceptions are Switzerland and Norway. Switzerland, through to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954, have climbed five places to 14th. Norway, enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign with a maiden quarterfinal appearance in the modern era, are the tournament's biggest movers, jumping 12 places to 19th.

FIFA's latest rankings before the start of the quarters

The quarterfinals begin on July 9, with France taking on Morocco in Boston to kick off the last-eight stage.