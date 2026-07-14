France refuse to bite as Spain's World Cup mind games begin: 'We won't fall into their trap'

France and Spain are set to renew one of international football's fiercest modern rivalries in the FIFA World Cup semi-final, but the mind games have already begun. In the days leading up to Tuesday's blockbuster in Dallas, several members of the Spanish camp have made bold public statements, reminding France of their recent dominance in this fixture. Les Bleus, however, have refused to engage, insisting their only response will come on the pitch as they chase a third consecutive World Cup final.

This combination of files photos created on July 12, 2026, shows France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe; and Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal (AFP)

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For much of this tournament, France have been labelled the team to beat. Spain never quite bought into that narrative. Why would they? La Roja have beaten Didier Deschamps' side twice in the last two years — 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semi-final and 5-4 in last year's UEFA Nations League semi-final — and they have not been shy about reminding everyone.

Lamine Yamal first made the point during an interview last month before doubling down after Spain's quarter-final victory over Belgium.

"We beat France in our last two matches. If France has anything to fear, it's us. We'll see what happens, but we're not afraid."

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{{^usCountry}} Winger Nico Williams struck a similar tone while speaking on El Chiringuito. "We don't have to be afraid of them, far from it. We've already proven that by beating this team twice. It's not arrogance, but self-confidence and a bit of ego." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winger Nico Williams struck a similar tone while speaking on El Chiringuito. "We don't have to be afraid of them, far from it. We've already proven that by beating this team twice. It's not arrogance, but self-confidence and a bit of ego." {{/usCountry}}

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Defender Pau Cubarsi also weighed in when asked about France captain Kylian Mbappe. "He doesn't scare me," Cubarsi initially said before adding: "Everyone knows his qualities. Even if he's not involved in the match, he can change the game with one action. He's unique, like Lamine. You have to stay focused for 90 minutes."

France, though, have refused to be dragged into a war of words.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate admitted the squad is aware of Spain's comments but stressed that Les Bleus will not lose focus.

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"No, no... honestly, we don't pay attention to what's being said," Konate said. "We mustn't be afraid of anyone. We have to stay humble and not fall into that trap, especially at this stage of the competition. They can say what they want. We'll prepare as best we can, and at the end of the match, we'll see who benefits."

Maxence Lacroix echoed that sentiment, choosing respect over rhetoric.

"I'm not going to say we're afraid. We know our strengths, and we know Spain have a very good team that's having a great tournament. We play every match to win, and that's exactly what we'll focus on."

Despite both nations being among the most decorated in World Cup history, they have met only once in the tournament — France's famous 3-1 comeback victory in the 2006 Round of 16, inspired by Zinedine Zidane. Overall, Spain hold the edge in the rivalry, winning 18 of their 38 meetings compared to France's 13.

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Another chapter will now be written in Dallas on July 15, with a place in the World Cup final at stake. This time, the talking is almost over. The football will decide who has the final word.