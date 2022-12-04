Home / Sports / Football / France vs Poland Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch online and on TV

France vs Poland Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch online and on TV

football
Published on Dec 04, 2022 06:06 PM IST

France vs Poland Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: France face Poland in their Round of 16 match, in Qatar on Sunday. Find here live streaming, when and where to watch details of FRA vs POL Football WC Match Today.

France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: France face Poland in the Round of 16.(AFP)
France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: France face Poland in the Round of 16.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having topped Group D, France take on Poland in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The defending champions began their campaign on a winning note, clinching victories vs Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1). But they were brought back to reality with a 0-1 defeat vs Tunisia in their final Group D fixture. On the other hand, Poland finished in second spot in Group C. Led by Robert Lewandowski, Poland drew their opener, 0-0 vs Mexico, followed by a 2-0 victory vs Saudi Arabia. Then, the Polish side were humbled by Argentina, losing 0-2 in their final group game. This will be the second meeting between France and Poland at the World Cup, with their previous one coming in the third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament, a 3-2 win for the Polish side. Focus will be on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who has shouldered his team's attacking responsibilities with Karim Benzema's departure due to an injury. During the group stage, Mbappe found the back of the net three times and is the joint top-scorer, alongwith Ecuador's Enner Valencia, Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Spain's Alvaro Morata and England's Marcus Rashford.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take?

The France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Sunday, December 4.

Where will the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture begin?

The France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be live broadcasted on television in India?

In India, the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will be live broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be live streamed in India?

In India, the live streaming of France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will be available on Jio Cinema. Also, follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

