France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe returns after Qatar heartbreak as Les Bleus begin title chase

France vs Senegal Live Score: Kylian Mbappe during training.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

France vs Senegal Live Score: Twenty-four years after Papa Bouba Diop's thunderbolt sent shockwaves through world football, France and Senegal meet again at a World Cup - this time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, in Group I of the 2026 edition. Didier Deschamps begins what he has confirmed will be his final tournament as France manager against the reigning African champions, with Kylian Mbappe two goals shy of becoming his country's all-time top scorer. Senegal arrive buoyed by their AFCON triumph in January, with Sadio Mane leading a side that has not lost a competitive match since England knocked them out in 2022. The Teranga Lions did it once. France, and the rest of the football world, want to know if they can do it again. ...Read More