From Ronaldo to Messi: EA Sports reveals top 23 highest-rated men's players in FIFA 23

Two of the greatest footballers in the modern era of the beautiful game, goal machines Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have once again managed to feature in the list of top 10 highest-rated men's football players for the celebrated video game FIFA 23. One of the most anticipated video games, FIFA 23 is just a few weeks away from its official release across the next-gen consoles. On Monday, EA Sports revealed the top 23 highest-rated players in men's football for the upcoming edition of the FIFA video game franchise - the FIFA 23.

The star-studded list of top 23 highest-rated men’s players in FIFA 23 includes the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne. As many as four star players have received the highest rating in FIFA 23. Veteran Real Madrid forward Benzema, who guided the La Liga giants to UEFA Champions League glory last season, is the top-ranked player in FIFA 23, EA Sports has confirmed on Monday.

EA Sports reveals top 23 highest rated players in FIFA 23(EA Sports)

Benzema is followed by Lewandowski, who parted ways with Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Lewandowski ended his trophy-laden stint with Bayern to join Madrid's Clasico rivals FC Barcelona earlier this season. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstars Messi and Mbappe are the highest-rated players for the Ligue 1 giants. Former Barcelona star Neymar is ranked 11th on the elite list.

The ratings of Ronaldo and Messi have been downgraded for the first time since FIFA 10. Eleven of the 23 highest-rated players are plying their trade in the English Premier League (EPL) this season. Former Barcelona star Messi was rated 93 in the previous edition while Ronaldo has been downgraded to 90. Ronaldo's rating in FIFA 23 is his lowest in the video game since FIFA 11. Ligue 1 giants PSG have the most stars (4) in the list of highest-rated players. FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, 2022.

