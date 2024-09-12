Fuming Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez accused of 'slapping' cameraman after boos from Colombia fans

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been accused by a cameraman of slapping him after the side's 2-1 loss to Colombia in a FIFA World Cup qualification match in Barranquilla. Martinez could be seen pushing a camera away after a frustrating match in which he copped boos from the Colombia throughout its duration. Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman for Caracol Television and RCN Deportes, is later quoted as saying that the 32-year-old "slapped" him. Emiliano Martinez was a frustrated figure at the end of the match which Argentina lost 2-1. (REUTERS)

Jackson said that he pointed the camera at Martinez when the goalkeeper was shaking hands with another player. “Out of the blue, he slapped me. I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was,” he told RCN Deportes.

Colombia's association of sports journalists has now called on FIFA to take action against Martinez. “As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibú Martínez, who is no role model for new generations," said the body's president Faiver Hoyos Hernández in a statement.

However, AP reports that Jackson sent a reconciliatory message to the Aston Villa goalkeeper. "Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu," he said.

James Rodriguez scores as Colombia avenge Copa America final loss

Captain James Rodríguez scored from the penalty spot and had an assist to help Colombia edge defending champion Argentina 2-1. It was thus a revenge of sorts for Colombia who had lost to Argentina in the final of the Copa America earlier this year. Yerson Mosquera opened the scoring in the 25th minute but Argentina equalized in the 48th when Nico Gonzalez capitalized on a defensive blunder from the Colombians. Rodríguez' 60th-minute penalty, which was awarded after a video review, secured the win at the Metropolitano Stadium. “It is a great win against an Argentina team that has won it all," Rodríguez said. “The weather was tough, it was so hot, but we had an excellent match. It is a fair win.”

Despite the loss, Argentina lead the South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight matches, two points ahead of Colombia. All teams have two more qualifying matches next month. The top six teams will get automatic spots at the 2026 World Cup.