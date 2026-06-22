Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup and beyond with a left ankle injury sustained during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ivory Coast.

Nico Schlotterbeck #15 of Germany receives medical attention during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Germany and Cote D'Ivoire (Getty Images via AFP)

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Tests on Sunday back at the team camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, revealed Schlotterbeck, who had started both of Germany’s opening games in the tournament, sustained an injury to the medial ligament in his ankle and will be out for several months, the German soccer federation said Monday.

“We will sorely miss Schlotti on the field as an outstanding defender, especially also his brilliant ability to build up play from the back,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “It could have been his World Cup. We all tried to lift his spirits yesterday. Luckily, he’s a very positive person who’s already looking ahead.”

Schlotterbeck, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, was to stay with the Germany squad for the rest of the World Cup.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s a great sign that he’s staying with the squad for now, as he has an impact off the field as well,” Nagelsmann said. “Despite his absence, we’re still very well-equipped at center-back for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton, and Malick Thiaw.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s a great sign that he’s staying with the squad for now, as he has an impact off the field as well,” Nagelsmann said. “Despite his absence, we’re still very well-equipped at center-back for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton, and Malick Thiaw.” {{/usCountry}}

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Germany’s win over Ivory Coast put the four-time champion into the knockout stage with a group game to spare. Germany is already assured of top spot in Group E before its final group game against Ecuador in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday.