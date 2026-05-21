...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Germany recall veteran goalie Manuel Neuer out of retirement for FIFA World Cup 2026

Four-time champion Germany face Ivory Coast, Ecuador and newcomer Curacao in Group E at the World Cup.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 07:50 pm IST
AP |
Advertisement

BERLIN (AP) — Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been coaxed out of retirement for the World Cup by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

40-year-old Neuer retired after the 2024 European Championship(AFP)

The 40-year-old Neuer retired after the 2024 European Championship but was included in Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad on Thursday for the upcoming tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

His inclusion means a demotion for Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who was assured he was the No. 1 until reports emerged in recent weeks that Nagelsmann was thinking about a Neuer recall. Up to last week, Baumann was saying his “current understanding” was that he’d be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup.

“We told Oli in March that we had a meeting with Manu,” said Nagelsmann, who acknowledged Neuer's return was “a blow” for the 35-year-old Baumann.

Asked about his communication with the players, Nagelsmann replied, “I ask for understanding that I can't go into every detail from conversations. I try to explain a lot and take people with me. Some times I manage it less well, other times better. ... From Oli's point of view there's definitely some room for improvement.”

The only concern are recurring injuries. Neuer went off early during Bayern’s last Bundesliga game of the season and the club said on Sunday he “must take a break for the time being because of muscular problems in his left calf.” It was unsure if Neuer could play in the German Cup final against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Drip-feed announcements

In a bid to generate more excitement, the German soccer federation (DFB) began on Thursday morning announcing the World Cup squad one by one before Nagelsmann’s scheduled announcement that afternoon.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich was the first to have his place confirmed, followed by Deniz Undav, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala.

Musiala made the squad after impressing for Bayern and proving his fitness after recovering from breaking his leg at the Club World Cup in July.

“He's healthy, he's fit and will help us a lot to play a good World Cup,” Neuer said of the 23-year-old Musiala.

Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown will get a chance to add to his three appearances.

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry was ruled out of the tournament with injury, while young Bayern teammate Lennart Karl won his race to be fit in time.

Germany aiming for fifth title

Four-time champion Germany face Ivory Coast, Ecuador and newcomer Curacao in Group E at the World Cup.

Preparations are due to start in the Bavarian resort of Herzogenaurach on May 27, two days later than initially planned.

The team will play warmups against Finland in Mainz on May 31, then the United States in Chicago on June 6.

“I think we're well prepared,” Nagelsmann said. “We need to let our actions do the talking. That is why I’m glad that things are finally about to get underway.”

___

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (Leipzig), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Pascal Groß (Brighton), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich),

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Galatasaray)

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

 
germany fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Germany recall veteran goalie Manuel Neuer out of retirement for FIFA World Cup 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.