Gianni Infantino brushes aside calls to resign as FIFA president after Asian football backing

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s position had been under pressure following his controversial World Cup proposal for FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). However, in an interview with BBC Sport, the 56-year-old has laughed off calls for his resignation. Infantino said he retains the support of an overwhelming majority of football’s governing associations. President Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup, (REUTERS)

“Well, you know, I was elected by 211 member associations from all over the world. I think what is important is that in an organisation like FIFA, there can be different views, different points of view.

“But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that everyone has the same vote and same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone, if we are serious about that, then we need to respect as well the views of the vast, vast majority,” he said when asked if he had considered standing down.

The controversy stems from July, when FIFA introduced the FFE proposal. If accepted, it would have allowed a private investment firm to acquire a stake in a new commercial entity that would control the rights associated with major FIFA competitions. However, the plan had to be abandoned immediately after fierce opposition from the European body, UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and CONCACAF. The three bodies accused Infantino of breaking trust through deception and raised questions about his leadership and FIFA’s decision-making process. Infantino was already under fire for the controversial withdrawal of US striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

UEFA seeks answers over FFE proposal The withdrawal of the proposal has not ended the dispute. UEFA has asked FIFA to release the key documents related to FFE by November 2 and explain how the proposal was approved without sufficient consultation. UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis raised concerns about several fundamental questions going unanswered. Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt also questioned Infantino’s legitimacy as president until those answers were provided, during a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich on October 15.

Infantino has played down the hostile environment around him. While discussing the growing rift with European football’s governing body, Infantino has argued that disagreements are part of running a global organisation.

“There is nothing bad in disagreeing. We see it every day in so many countries in the world. It’s OK to disagree. It’s OK to have different points of view, but then we need to be able to move on,” Infantino said.

The FIFA president apologised to the Council for the lack of consultation over FFE. However, when pressed on whether the requested documents would be released, he cited legal procedures, stopping short of a commitment. “We’ll answer, of course, all the questions that are asked as far as the process allows, as far as we can.”

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AFC's reversal strengthens Infantino's position Political developments underpin Infantino's newfound confidence. There has been a significant shift in the AFC’s position regarding his post. The AFC president, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who had previously joined UEFA and CONCACAF in criticising the FIFA president, endorsed Infantino at the confederation’s congress in Tokyo on Friday. He told Infantino, “We reaffirm our full commitment, of course, to supporting you as you seek a new mandate as president.”

The FIFA president has spent the recent weeks visiting countries across different confederations, including Morocco, Cape Verde, Japan and the Dominican Republic. Infantino cited the support he got from these visits as evidence that his position as FIFA president is secure despite opposition from Europe. “I’m just coming back from Tokyo, where the Asian Football Confederation has fully endorsed me. I was in Cape Verde, where all African countries have endorsed me. I’m speaking to all associations everywhere in the world.”

As time goes on, UEFA is losing support in its demand that Infantino must quit. While AFC’s change of position has weakened the front, divisions with CONCACAF have further complicated efforts to present a united challenge. The support from Africa also gives Infantino a major electoral advantage.

Infantino said he respected the opposition's views. “There are different points of view; it’s not always easy to bring them all under one roof, but we need to respect, and I do respect all opinions, all views, and then it will be up to the FIFA member associations to decide who they want as a president and how they want FIFA to be run.”

The next FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027 in Rabat, Morocco. Infantino seeks a fourth term, which will keep him in office until 2031. While former Swiss international Ramon Vega has expressed a desire to run, no challenger has officially secured a place on the ballot. Infantino was re-elected without a challenger in 2019 and 2023.