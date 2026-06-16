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Gianni Infantino enters Iran dressing room after visa chaos leaves World Cup campaign branded 'disaster'

Gianni Infantino made a surprise visit to the team's dressing room following their 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 09:37 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Iran's troubled FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign took another dramatic turn on Monday when FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a surprise visit to the team's dressing room following their 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where he personally addressed the players and vowed to help resolve the visa crisis that has overshadowed their tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and former player George Weah in the stands during the match(REUTERS)

A video circulating on social media showed Infantino speaking to the Iranian squad after the Group G encounter, praising their resilience amid difficult circumstances and urging them to remain focused on the remainder of the competition.

"You are writing history, the whole world is watching you," Infantino told the players. "You showed to your families, friends, to your people, to the world, that you're in the World Cup and you have two more games to go. In these two games, you will make everyone in the world proud again."

The FIFA chief also acknowledged the challenges the team had faced off the pitch.

"I know what you go through, I understand, but you are stronger than everything. You are sending such a strong message to the world," he said. "Continue to play with your heart, for your people, your families, your fans and for everyone in the world that is falling in love with Team Melli."

Iran open up to Infantino

Infantino promises help

According to reports, Infantino assured the players that FIFA would do everything possible to assist the Iranian delegation and facilitate travel arrangements for those still affected by the visa restrictions.

The FIFA president is understood to have told the squad that he would personally work to ensure more members of the delegation could join the team for their remaining Group G fixtures against Belgium and Egypt.

The disruption has left Iran without key personnel throughout the tournament. The team arrived in Los Angeles without both of their media officers, several analysts and federation president Mehdi Taj.

The situation became so severe that one of the team's analysts had to double up as a media liaison during post-match duties involving Taremi and teammate Mohammad Mohebi.

 
fifa fifa world cup iran
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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