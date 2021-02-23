Home / Sports / Football / Guardiola has given Manchester City a winning mentality: Sterling
football

Guardiola has given Manchester City a winning mentality: Sterling

City have won 18 games in a row in all competitions but Sterling said they must guard against complacency.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - January 26, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)

(Reuters) - Pep Guardiola has instilled a winning mentality at Manchester City and never lets players rest on their laurels, winger Raheem Sterling said.

Guardiola has guided City to two Premier League titles since arriving in 2016 and is on course for another with his side 10 points clear.

"Just that winning mentality," Sterling told City's website

"That is the thing I have learnt most from him and to not be content with what you have done. Keep grinding, keep getting better and try to win more and more."

City have won 18 games in a row in all competitions but Sterling said they must guard against complacency.

"We won't get ahead of ourselves and we still know it is a long season to go," he said. "We will just keep our focus and go into the Champions League game this week, then after that the Premier League game.

"We are in control of our own destiny."

City face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest on Wednesday before hosting West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city raheem sterling manchester city manager pep guardiola english premier league
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP