Guess what Leicester City boss Rodgers said about Arsenal players ahead of Premier League showdown

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has praised Arsenal for their quality squad ahead of their upcoming Premier League match at the King Power Stadium. The match is set to take place on Saturday and Rodgers has stated that one Arsenal player, who has been forced to settle for a place on the bench this season, is 'outstanding'.

Arsenal have enjoyed a successful season so far, winning 17 out of their 24 games, which has placed them two points ahead of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Despite a recent dip in form, the Gunners are in a strong position to end their Premier League title drought, which dates back to 2004.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are currently in 14th place in the Premier League and are only four points clear of the relegation zone. However, Rodgers has acknowledged the quality of Arsenal's squad and believes that his team will have to be at their best to get a result against the Gunners.

"They signed two players who are game-changers for them in terms of mentality," said Rodgers, referring to former Manchester City stars Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. "When you have got the likes of Kieran Tierney on the bench, who is an outstanding player, because of Zinchenko starting, it shows you the quality of the squad."

Rodgers has experience in winning titles, having won two Scottish Premiership titles at Celtic and almost winning the Premier League during his spell at Liverpool. He believes that Arsenal's recent form and exciting brand of football has given the Gunners' supporters a renewed sense of hope that they could win the Premier League this season.

"You see the excitement there with how Arsenal are playing and you sense the supporters feel they have an opportunity – which they do have," said Rodgers. "But it’s really not until you get to 10 games to go and then five games to go. If they’re still up there, which I believe they will be, then the expectation on everything and the emotion grows even more."

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also spoken highly of Leicester City ahead of the match, stating that his team will have to be "really good" to get a result against them. Arteta has also acknowledged that Leicester could have easily got a result against Manchester United last weekend and will pose a difficult challenge for his side.

"I’m really complimentary about them," said Arteta. "They’re in a really good moment right now and we’re going to have to be really good." The match between Leicester City and Arsenal promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to secure a vital three points in their quest for a successful Premier League campaign.