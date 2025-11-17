Norway qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 after Erling Haaland struck again in a 4-1 thumping of Italy on Sunday which sealed a spot in next summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Haaland's Norway thump Italy to qualify for first World Cup since 1998

Haaland scored the decisive brace in the space of seconds at a soaking San Siro for Norway, who completed Group I with a perfect 24 points from their eight qualifying matches.

Norway would have had to lose by nine goals or more in order to be overtaken by Italy for the group's only automatic place for next summer's finals in North America.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge was still an international player when Norway last competed in the World Cup 27 years ago, a tournament won by Zinedine Zidane-inspired France.

And the Manchester City striker will be one of the players to watch in North America after smashing in 16 goals during qualifying.

The 25-year-old is averaging more than a goal a game for club and country this season and was typically ruthless when presented with his opportunities to both put Norway ahead and then double their lead in the 78th and 79th minutes.

Pio Esposito opened the scoring for Italy in the 11th minute, but once Antonio Nusa levelled with a thumping strike in the 63rd minute, there was only one team who looked like winning, and Jorgen Strand Larsen's brilliant individual goal completed the rout in stoppage time.

Italy will head to the play-offs in March after finishing the group six points behind Norway following two bracing defeats to Stale Solbakken's team, and exited the San Siro field to a hail of whistles from the few home fans who had stayed until the end.

Italy's bid for direct qualification was compromised from their opening match against Norway, a 3-0 defeat which ended Luciano Spalletti's reign as coach.

Since Gennaro Gattuso took over, the Azzurri have performed better but there is no-one in their team of the class of Haaland, a shame for a country which has produced some of the game's best-ever players.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups thanks to humiliating defeats in the play-offs to Sweden and North Macedonia, the latter coming less than a year after being crowned European champions in 2021.

