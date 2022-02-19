Hakim Ziyech scores 89th minute winner for Chelsea, Arsenal remain in top-four hunt

Hakim Ziyech volleyed in an 89th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday on its return to Premier League action after triumphing at the Club World Cup.

The Morocco winger was lurking at the far post to meet Marcos Alonso's cross with a cushioned volley into the net, allowing Chelsea to consolidate third place and move seven points clear of fourth-place Manchester United.

Liverpool had to dig deep for a 3-1 victory against lowly Norwich City with goals by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz securing the points after the visitors had threatened to pull off a massive shock at Anfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Second-half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and keep pace in the top four race.

Victory means the Gunners move to within a point of United, whom Arsenal have played two games fewer than, and only sit behind fifth-placed West Ham - who have played three games more and could only draw with Newcastle earlier in the day - on goal difference.

Everton were set back in their struggled to move away from the relegation zone with Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long ensuring a 2-0 win for Southampton at the St. Mary's.

Burnley claimed only their second Premier League win of the season when new signing Wout Weghorst scored one and created another in a 3-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Watford, meanwhile, recorded their first victory since November with Emmanuel Dennis scoring 12 minutes from full time to give them a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.