Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Hakim Ziyech scores 89th minute winner for Chelsea, Arsenal remain in top-four hunt
football

Hakim Ziyech scores 89th minute winner for Chelsea, Arsenal remain in top-four hunt

Hakim Ziyech was lurking at the far post to meet Marcos Alonso's cross with a cushioned volley into the net, allowing Chelsea to consolidate third place and move seven points clear of fourth-place Manchester United.
Ziyech scored in 89th minute to help Chelsea consolidate third place(Reuters)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:56 PM IST
AP |

Hakim Ziyech volleyed in an 89th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday on its return to Premier League action after triumphing at the Club World Cup.

The Morocco winger was lurking at the far post to meet Marcos Alonso's cross with a cushioned volley into the net, allowing Chelsea to consolidate third place and move seven points clear of fourth-place Manchester United.

Also Read | Antonio Conte names club to win Champions League title this season

Liverpool had to dig deep for a 3-1 victory against lowly Norwich City with goals by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz securing the points after the visitors had threatened to pull off a massive shock at Anfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Second-half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and keep pace in the top four race.

Victory means the Gunners move to within a point of United, whom Arsenal have played two games fewer than, and only sit behind fifth-placed West Ham - who have played three games more and could only draw with Newcastle earlier in the day - on goal difference.

RELATED STORIES

Everton were set back in their struggled to move away from the relegation zone with Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long ensuring a 2-0 win for Southampton at the St. Mary's. 

Burnley claimed only their second Premier League win of the season when new signing Wout Weghorst scored one and created another in a 3-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Watford, meanwhile, recorded their first victory since November with Emmanuel Dennis scoring 12 minutes from full time to give them a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chelsea fc arsenal liverpool everton
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP