Hakim Ziyech scores 89th minute winner for Chelsea, Arsenal remain in top-four hunt

Hakim Ziyech was lurking at the far post to meet Marcos Alonso's cross with a cushioned volley into the net, allowing Chelsea to consolidate third place and move seven points clear of fourth-place Manchester United.
Ziyech scored in 89th minute to help Chelsea consolidate third place
Ziyech scored in 89th minute to help Chelsea consolidate third place(Reuters)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:56 PM IST
AP |

Hakim Ziyech volleyed in an 89th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday on its return to Premier League action after triumphing at the Club World Cup.

The Morocco winger was lurking at the far post to meet Marcos Alonso's cross with a cushioned volley into the net, allowing Chelsea to consolidate third place and move seven points clear of fourth-place Manchester United.

Liverpool had to dig deep for a 3-1 victory against lowly Norwich City with goals by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz securing the points after the visitors had threatened to pull off a massive shock at Anfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Second-half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and keep pace in the top four race.

Victory means the Gunners move to within a point of United, whom Arsenal have played two games fewer than, and only sit behind fifth-placed West Ham - who have played three games more and could only draw with Newcastle earlier in the day - on goal difference.

Everton were set back in their struggled to move away from the relegation zone with Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long ensuring a 2-0 win for Southampton at the St. Mary's. 

Burnley claimed only their second Premier League win of the season when new signing Wout Weghorst scored one and created another in a 3-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Watford, meanwhile, recorded their first victory since November with Emmanuel Dennis scoring 12 minutes from full time to give them a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. 

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
