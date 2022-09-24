Harry Kane suffers horrific injury with blood pouring from mouth during England’s 1-0 Nations League defeat vs Italy

England were relegated from the top-tier of UEFA Nations League on Friday, as they lost 1-0 to Italy, at San Siro in Milan. The match summed up England's limp run to the upcoming FIFA World Cup this year and Gareth Southgate also received an injury scare in the form of Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker suffered a horrific injury after clashing heads with Rafael Toloi, when he attempted to head the ball towards goal. After clashing, Kane fell down and screamed in agony with medics rushing to his rescue and he had blood rushing out of his mouth. After the medics treated him, the star forward continued playing much to the relief of his manager.

In a match which saw few chances, Italy managed to seal a winner in the 68th-minute with Giacomo Raspadori scoring for the hosts. England barely managed an effort and were also denied a penalty after Kane's collision with Toloi. The visitors have scored only one goal, a penalty, in their five Nations League games going into their final match at home to Germany on Monday. Italy still have a chance of topping the group and making the playoffs but they will need to beat Hungary in Budapest on Monday after the surprise leaders won 1-0 in Germany.

Italy began on a dominating note in the opening minutes, with Gianluca Scamacca's header pushed onto the post by Nick Pope. The first half slowly developed into a battle for midfield supremacy with both sides hardly creating concrete chances.

The cautious approach was well understood by both fans and critics as England lost to Hungary 4-0 in the previous match in June and Italy lost 5-2 to Germany. But Italy had other plans and Raspadori's crisp finish was enough to secure a win for the home side.

(With Reuters Inputs)

