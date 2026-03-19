‘Hey Ancelotti, what about me?’: Neymar shaken after FIFA World Cup warm-up snub, admits Brazil future in doubt
Neymar watched Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference and reacted in real time, admitting to being “sad and upset” over the snub.
Left out of Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up matches on Monday, Neymar did not hide his frustration. The star forward issued an emotional response, questioning his omission and admitting he felt “sad and upset” over the decision.
On Tuesday, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the squad for warm-up matches against France and Croatia ahead of the World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Brazil will face France on March 26 in Boston before taking on Croatia on March 31 in Orlando.
Neymar was left out primarily due to concerns over his physical condition. Since returning to Santos earlier this year, the 34-year-old has struggled for rhythm following his ACL recovery. He recently missed a club match due to muscle fatigue — a fixture Ancelotti had planned to attend as part of his final assessment before naming the squad.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Neymar watched Ancelotti’s press conference and reacted in real time, admitting to being “sad and upset” over the snub.
“Hey Ancelotti… what about me?” he said with a chuckle, attempting to mask his disappointment.
“The national squad has been announced, and I have not been called up. I’m sad, obviously. But I’ll always support the national team. Now it’s about continuing to work, improving, and being ready if the opportunity comes,” he added.
“Obviously I’m upset and sad not to have been selected. But the focus remains the same — training session after training session, match after match. There’s still one final squad announcement to go, and the dream lives on.”
Neymar casts doubt on Brazil future
While speculation had existed for some time, Neymar addressed it directly, casting fresh doubt on his long-term future with the national team and hinting that the upcoming World Cup could be his last opportunity.
“This is my last World Cup… I don’t even know if this will be my last year with the national team. My career is coming to an end and I have to understand that. I always tell my family and friends: enjoy it as much as you can because it will end,” he said.
Neymar has featured in three World Cups — 2014, 2018 and 2022 — scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 13 matches.
Hope not over for Neymar
The deadline for final World Cup squad submissions is May 18, giving Neymar roughly eight weeks to regain fitness and stake his claim for selection.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, has not completely shut the door on his return.
“Neymar can be at the World Cup if he’s 100%,” Ancelotti said. “I didn’t call him up because he’s not fully fit. He needs to be training and playing.”