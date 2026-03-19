‘Hey Ancelotti, what about me?’: Neymar shaken after FIFA World Cup warm-up snub, admits Brazil future in doubt

Left out of Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up matches on Monday, Neymar did not hide his frustration. The star forward issued an emotional response, questioning his omission and admitting he felt “sad and upset” over the decision.

On Tuesday, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the squad for warm-up matches against France and Croatia ahead of the World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Brazil will face France on March 26 in Boston before taking on Croatia on March 31 in Orlando.

Neymar was left out primarily due to concerns over his physical condition. Since returning to Santos earlier this year, the 34-year-old has struggled for rhythm following his ACL recovery. He recently missed a club match due to muscle fatigue — a fixture Ancelotti had planned to attend as part of his final assessment before naming the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Neymar watched Ancelotti’s press conference and reacted in real time, admitting to being “sad and upset” over the snub.

“Hey Ancelotti… what about me?” he said with a chuckle, attempting to mask his disappointment.

“The national squad has been announced, and I have not been called up. I’m sad, obviously. But I’ll always support the national team. Now it’s about continuing to work, improving, and being ready if the opportunity comes,” he added.

“Obviously I’m upset and sad not to have been selected. But the focus remains the same — training session after training session, match after match. There’s still one final squad announcement to go, and the dream lives on.”