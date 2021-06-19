Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Hungary vs France, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online
football

Hungary vs France, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Hungary and France.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:29 PM IST
France's Kylian Mbappe, center, attends a training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest.(AP)

UEFA EURO 2020, Hungary vs France Live Streaming: World champions France will look to put themselves in pole position for a last 16 place in the 'Group of Death' as they face Hungary on Saturday. France defeated Germany 1-0 in their opening match while Hungary lost to Portugal. It is a do-or-die encounter for Hungary as a defeat to France will see them bow out of the competition.

Here’s all you need to know about Hungary vs France UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France will take place at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary vs France match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP