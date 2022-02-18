'I don't see weakness in this team': Tottenham boss Antonio Conte names club to win Champions League title this season

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will face a stiff test when the north London club travels to Manchester City this weekend. The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager has slumped to three defeats on the trot and a daunting Premier League game against the Manchester giants makes life difficult for him.

Tottenham are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand but they face an uphill task to halt Manchester City's march towards their fourth title in five years. Pep Guardiola's men on Tuesday were ruthless in their 5-0 win over Sporting in the Champions League. City were dominant from start to finish in the Portuguese capital to all but seal their spot in the quarter-finals.

Conte has also backed the Manchester club to win the Champions League. He feels the Blues' wait of lifting the coveted trophy might come to an end this year.

"I think that we are talking about the best coach in the world because he shows it in many teams, many different situations, that it is good to build something important and if the club supports him because when you stay in Barcelona and Bayern Munich and then Manchester City, these clubs wanted to invest in him and he repaid this trust," Conte told beIN Sport.

"I repeat when you see a team of Pep Guardiola you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team and this work is his idea and for this reason it's for me in this moment is the best coach in the world.

"Manchester City in my opinion is the favourite to win the league this season and also is one of the favourites for the Champions League because we are talking about a team who are very very strong in every aspect – the squad and I don't see weakness in this team," he further added.

Manchester City are also nine points clear on top of the Premier League points table and Conte underlined how "tough" the fixture will be for Tottenham. But the team will look to draw some confidence from their win over City in August, when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge.

"For sure it will be a tough game for us - but at the same time we want to try to play and we want to try to use this game also to have a step for improvement," said Conte.