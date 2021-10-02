Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers
football

Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty)
Reuters | , Stockholm

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Sweden's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Kosovo and Greece and will be replaced by Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish football association (SvFF) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, suffered a knee injury while playing for Milan against Juventus in May that caused him to miss Euro 2020, and he has only made one Serie A appearance so far this season.

"Unfortunately Zlatan is not far enough along in his rehabilitation that he can join us in the upcoming gathering. Sad for us, and sad also for Zlatan of course," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

Sweden's all-time top scorer will be replaced by the 23-year-old Gyokeres, who has scored nine times in 11 games for Coventry City in England's second-tier Championship.

Sweden are currently second in Group B on nine points after four games, four behind leaders Spain, who have played six game, and three ahead of Greece.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zlatan ibrahimovic ac milan swedish football association serie a
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Brentford FC: an English fairytale with strong Danish influence

Why Igor Stimac is relying more on ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC players?

Williams sets Liga record for successive games in Bilbao win

Kevin De Bruyne back with Belgium for Nations League games
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP