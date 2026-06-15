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ICC women’s events taking baby steps in self-sustenance

Cricket has evolved in India with T20 and women's integration, boosting viewership and sponsorships, marking significant growth in family engagement.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 08:58 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: Go a couple of decades back and cricket was still the most watched sport in India. But it only enjoyed the cursory following of a huge strata of its vast population – children and women. With Test cricket being played at a certain pace and ODI cricket taking its own time, a big chunk of the following cricket now enjoys was yet to jump on board.

Jemimah Rodrigues (L) celebrates after the wicket of Pakistan's Tasmia Rubab during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. (AFP)

Not totally by design, the advent of the social media age coincided with cricket getting a double booster dose – the arrival of T20 cricket and the integration of the women’s game into cricket’s mainstream.

IPL arrived in 2008 and the 2009 women’s ODI World Cup was the first after the integration of women’s cricket in the ICC fold. That paved the way for cricket to become a truly family viewing experience. As the India women’s team began to challenge the world – finalists in the 2017 ODI World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup – it led to a huge surge in following.

How much of this fan frenzy has translated into a commercial uptick? International Cricket Council (ICC) sold 103 matches over a four-year media rights cycle (2024-27) separately and they were lapped up by India’s leading player, JioStar. Though the proceeds were known to be a fraction of the $3billion bumper outcome from men’s cricket, the market saw it as healthy progress.

The sponsors got a bang for their buck thanks to the Indian team’s superlative performance in a tournament played during India’s festive season. It broke many viewership records. The India-South Africa final drew 185 million users to the JioStar app, equalling the viewership of the 2024 T20 men’s final, as per ICC. Another 92 million tuned in on Connected TV, equalling figures from the men’s T20 2024 final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India’s winning campaign made the final viewership the highest women’s cricket – greater than the combined total of the last three women’s World Cups, according to broadcasters. Harmanpreet Kaur’s final-winning catch drew a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers.

“Earlier, certain sponsors were not associated with cricket because men’s cricket was not for them. Now, they may want to advertise in women’s cricket, not for affordability but strategy,” said N Santosh of D&P, market valuation experts.

Which begs the question, how much sheen would a women’s event lose if the India do not make the summit clash? The knock-on effect of a below-par show from India is unavoidable. But with these being early days and women’s cricket yet to become an established commercial arm, there isn’t overreliance on the Indian market.

A YouGov survey of 2,158 adults in UK, hosting the women’s T20 World Cup, saw 42% women saying they would be watching the 12-team tournament for the first time. As well as increasing the female fanbase, 43% of respondents were Gen Z and 38% Millennials. A quarter of the men were also keen to watch the event for the first time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

ipl cricket t20 cricket
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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