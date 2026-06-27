If commerce rules, hydration break may be here to stay

Mumbai: Hydration break has become the buzzword in football. As players break for a breather in the middle of either playing halves, critics scoff at the idea, calling it a commercial break. Many players and experts feel it breaks momentum.

Australia takes a drink during a hydration break in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Paraguay and Australia at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 25, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Getty Images)

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While the debate rages on, FIFA president Gianni Infantino fiercely backed hydration timeouts in his latest comments. Asked if the move would stay in future tournaments, he said, FIFA would analyse “based on this experience.”

Infantino called the hydration break purely a player welfare measure introduced to help players cope with the USA’s warm weather. “There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance,” he said. It wasn’t the complete truth.

According to media reports, US rights holders Fox are estimated to make around $250 from additional commercial time, thanks to 6 minutes of hydration breaks spread across two halves. This would allow them to comfortably paint their balance sheet green for the $485 million they are reportedly shelling out as rights costs.

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{{^usCountry}} While FIFA may not benefit directly, who is to say, leading networks were not privy to the change prior to bidding? Besides, a number of international broadcast deals were sealed much after the new initiative was announced, last December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While FIFA may not benefit directly, who is to say, leading networks were not privy to the change prior to bidding? Besides, a number of international broadcast deals were sealed much after the new initiative was announced, last December. {{/usCountry}}

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“It has definitely helped a number of advertisers across the world,” said Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer of Zee’s Unite8 Sports, holders of the World Cup rights in India. “I don’t know whether the players have an issue, but the ones who played in the past are definitely not enjoying what I read. Any change, whether you look at the cricket example, it takes time for people to get used to. Eventually, the fans who consume football will be the ones to decide. Personally, I think it is here to stay.”

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The economics of the FIFA World Cup like all major sporting events, heavily depend on media rights revenue. Despite its global appeal, a major limiting factor for football commercially has been the absence of monetizable in-match breaks. Broadcasters could slot in only so many advertisements during the 15-minute halftime. Viewers not keen on the mid-match analysis show, simply looked away.

Former English footballer and pundit Gary Lineker wondered if the disguised commercial breaks were driven by “the Americanisation of football” on the ‘The Rest is Football’ show on Netflix. Highly successful American sports properties such as the NFL, NBA and MLB have ample breaks from timeouts, quarter breaks to replay reviews where viewers are accustomed to commercials.

Tennis is another business-friendly sport thanks to 90-second breaks between every third game. Closer home, fans are accustomed to the stop start nature of cricket, interrupted by advertisements between overs and at the fall of a wicket.

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For football, the moot question is whether hydration breaks compromise the flow of play. In conversation with Lineker, former England striker Alan Shearer felt sorry for minnows Curacao who were forced into a hydration break after scoring their first ever World Cup goal in the first half that leveled the score against Germany. The four-time winners went on to register a thumping 7-1 win.

German manager Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged that the break helped his team. But, he seemed to welcome the opportunity to review tactics mid-play. Football managers, otherwise, have to push instructions from the touchline; sometimes the message gets lost in translation.

“Curacao played with a diamond (formation) and we adjusted how we attacked before the hydration break,” he said. “But even so, there were still two or three moments where it took a little while because you very rarely play against a diamond-shaped team these days. We needed a bit of time. The water break was actually good to simply reiterate what we had already adjusted on the board.”

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France manager Didier Deschamps was also happy to get “two extra opportunities” to speak to his players. “We adapt to this, even in our prep work we’ve anticipated this, it’s not two halftimes, it’s four quarter times,” he said.

Cooling breaks have been used before at the discretion of the referee. They were used in the 2014 World Cup to help players deal with the heat in Brazil and in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But now, the exploitation of commercial time has been so in-your-face and structured that calling out the denial has been easy.

Not every broadcaster has gone overboard to cash in. Telemundo, which holds the Spanish-language rights in the US market, resorts to immersive advertising: they tuck a sponsor at the corner of the screen while the commentators try to read the players’ body language, the manager’s strategy and relay it to the viewers.