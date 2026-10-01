'Ignorant': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister shares harsh message after Portugal exit; 'We deserve mediocrity'

Cristiano Ronaldo's elder sister, Elma Aveiro, stirred a controversy on social media on Thursday with her post after the star footballer exited the Portugal national team camp ahead of the Nations League group game against Denmark in Copenhagen.
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Ronaldo walked out of the team after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the 41-year-old wouldn't start in the Group D fixture. He was earlier benched in the game against Norway as well, where Jesus picked Goncalo Ramos in his stead in Portugal's 2-1 win.
Ronaldo took to social media to announce his exit from the Portugal camp, share a statement from Jesus, discuss it with the president of the Portuguese Federation, and promise to reveal the true reason behind his decision. He signed off, wishing the Portugal players good luck.
Ronaldo's sister responds
Elma reacted to her brother's crisis with Jesus by resharing a message from a Ronaldo fan, and backing every word written in the post, which carried an insult towards the Portugal team and the press.
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The fan's message read: "The national team deserved better structuring. The Portuguese press deserved more competence and fewer guesses. As for the Portuguese... well, they don't deserve the best in anything. We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7. Thank you for everything CR7!".
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The fan's message read: "The national team deserved better structuring. The Portuguese press deserved more competence and fewer guesses. As for the Portuguese... well, they don't deserve the best in anything. We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7. Thank you for everything CR7!".
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Elma's note at the end of the post read: "Everything has been said".
What did Jesus say about Ronaldo?
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Earlier in the press conference, the Portugal boss said the players know the final decision on the team is made by the coach, and that Ronaldo told him he would accept the decision.
The coach added that the “rules are the same for everyone” and that Gonçalo Ramos would start up front against Denmark if everything went to plan.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the game,” Jesus said. “If we need him (Ronaldo) to play (at some point), he’ll play. If not, he won’t.”
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Football/'Ignorant': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister shares harsh message after Portugal exit; 'We deserve mediocrity'
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