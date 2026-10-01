'Ignorant': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister shares harsh message after Portugal exit; 'We deserve mediocrity'

Cristiano Ronaldo's elder sister, Elma Aveiro, stirred a controversy on social media on Thursday with her post after the star footballer exited the Portugal national team camp ahead of the Nations League group game against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales (AFP)

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Ronaldo walked out of the team after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the 41-year-old wouldn't start in the Group D fixture. He was earlier benched in the game against Norway as well, where Jesus picked Goncalo Ramos in his stead in Portugal's 2-1 win.

Ronaldo took to social media to announce his exit from the Portugal camp, share a statement from Jesus, discuss it with the president of the Portuguese Federation, and promise to reveal the true reason behind his decision. He signed off, wishing the Portugal players good luck.

Ronaldo's sister responds

Elma reacted to her brother's crisis with Jesus by resharing a message from a Ronaldo fan, and backing every word written in the post, which carried an insult towards the Portugal team and the press.

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{{^usCountry}} The fan's message read: "The national team deserved better structuring. The Portuguese press deserved more competence and fewer guesses. As for the Portuguese... well, they don't deserve the best in anything. We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7. Thank you for everything CR7!". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fan's message read: "The national team deserved better structuring. The Portuguese press deserved more competence and fewer guesses. As for the Portuguese... well, they don't deserve the best in anything. We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7. Thank you for everything CR7!". {{/usCountry}}

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Elma's note at the end of the post read: "Everything has been said".

Screengrab of Elma Aveiro's post

What did Jesus say about Ronaldo?

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Earlier in the press conference, the Portugal boss said the players know the final decision on the team is made by the coach, and that Ronaldo told him he would accept the decision.

The coach added that the “rules are the same for everyone” and that Gonçalo Ramos would start up front against Denmark if everything went to plan.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the game,” Jesus said. “If we need him (Ronaldo) to play (at some point), he’ll play. If not, he won’t.”