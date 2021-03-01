Home / Sports / Football / 'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
football

'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta

Leicester took an early lead through Youri Tielemans, but goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win, lifting them one place up to 10th on 37 points from 26 games.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta: File photo(AP)

Arsenal have shown improvement in recent months and are heading in the right direction, manager Mikel Arteta said after Sunday's comeback Premier League victory at Leicester City revived their hopes of securing European qualification for next season.

Leicester took an early lead through Youri Tielemans, but goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win, lifting them one place up to 10th on 37 points from 26 games.

Victory at King Power Stadium was Arsenal's second successive win following Thursday's Europa League victory over Benfica, which sealed a last-16 berth for the north London side with an aggregate 4-3 result.

"The team is clearly improving, it's taking a direction I like," Arteta said.

"We are still giving things to the opposition. It's something we have to eradicate to give ourselves the best possible chance.

"It's about how we played against top-quality opposition ... I'm proud about winning but obviously the way we've done it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death

'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta

I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson

Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg

"The way we are playing looks much closer to what we want. The way the team is evolving, we have some consistency in recent months."

Arsenal travel to face 15th-placed Burnley on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mikel arteta premier league arsenal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP