India's Unity Cup campaign ended in disappointment as they suffered a second consecutive defeat, going down 0-1 against Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off here on Saturday.

India end Unity Cup campaign with 0-1 defeat against Zimbabwe(HT File photo)

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A first-half penalty from Prince Dube (33rd minute) proved decisive as Zimbabwe secured third place, while India's campaign ended without a goal.

After losing 0-2 to Jamaica in the semi-final, head coach Khalid Jamil rang in four changes to his starting line-up.

Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Macarton Nickson and Ricky Shabong were handed starts, with the latter making his first appearance in the starting XI just days after making his international debut as a substitute against Jamaica.

India entered the contest hoping to finish the tournament on a positive note, and while the game remained evenly contested in the early stages, Zimbabwe enjoyed greater control and appeared more dangerous whenever they moved forward.

In the fourth minute, a dangerous cross was whipped into the Indian penalty area, but Sandesh Jhingan reacted brilliantly to stretch out a leg and clear the danger.

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{{^usCountry}} Zimbabwe continued to test the Indian defence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zimbabwe continued to test the Indian defence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the 15th minute, Shane Maroodza found space down the left and delivered another inviting cross into the box, only for Jhingan to rise highest and head the ball away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 15th minute, Shane Maroodza found space down the left and delivered another inviting cross into the box, only for Jhingan to rise highest and head the ball away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Blue Tigers' best opportunity of the opening half arrived in the 29th minute when Shabong produced a moment of quality, floating a perfectly weighted ball over the Zimbabwe defence for Vikram Partap Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Blue Tigers' best opportunity of the opening half arrived in the 29th minute when Shabong produced a moment of quality, floating a perfectly weighted ball over the Zimbabwe defence for Vikram Partap Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The forward looked set to race through on goal, but Zimbabwe captain John Takwara produced an outstanding sliding challenge to deny him at the crucial moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forward looked set to race through on goal, but Zimbabwe captain John Takwara produced an outstanding sliding challenge to deny him at the crucial moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The breakthrough for Zimbabwe arrived four minutes later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breakthrough for Zimbabwe arrived four minutes later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After enjoying a prolonged spell of possession, the Warriors worked the ball to Maroodza on the left flank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After enjoying a prolonged spell of possession, the Warriors worked the ball to Maroodza on the left flank. {{/usCountry}}

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His pass found Washington Gift Navaya inside the box, and just as the forward prepared to shoot, Farukh Choudhary crashed into him from behind.

The English referee had little hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

Dube stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom-right corner as India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu dived the other way to give Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Zimbabwe sensed more vulnerability and nearly doubled their advantage before the break when Paris FC forward Marshall Munetsi found space on the right and picked out Tshuma, whose first-time effort was comfortably gathered by Sandhu.

India emerged after the interval with greater urgency and determination.

Chhangte and Vikram attempted to inject pace and creativity into the attack, while Zimbabwe remained dangerous on the counter.

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Sandhu was called into action again in the 56th minute when Maroodza drove into the box from a tight angle and unleashed a powerful shot, forcing the Indian goalkeeper to produce a strong save.

India's best chance of the evening arrived four minutes later.

Rahul Bheke launched a long throw into the penalty area, and Zimbabwe failed to deal with it cleanly.

Vikram laid the ball off to Chhangte, whose powerful strike from the edge of the box took a few deflections and seemed destined for the net until the Zimbabwe goalkeeper produced an excellent save, pushing the effort onto the right post.

Soon after, Macarton saw his header go inches past the far post.

The Blue Tigers continued to search for an equaliser and nearly found one in the 86th minute.

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Vikram delivered a superb curling cross towards Edmund Lalrindika, but the striker was agonisingly inches away from making contact as the ball rolled harmlessly out of play.

Nikhil Barla then made his senior India debut when he replaced Nikhil Poojary in the 89th minute.

Despite a second-half effort, India could not find a breakthrough as Zimbabwe held firm to secure third place.

India will next travel to Tajikistan to play two friendly matches against the hosts during the FIFA International Match Window on June 5 and 9.

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