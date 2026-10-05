India vs Uruguay tickets crash from INR 1999 to INR 199 as organisers make 90% price cut ahead of next clash

A ticket at nearly ₹1,800 less than what it actually was. That is how sharply things have changed for the India vs Uruguay international friendly in Kolkata on October 6th. Notably, tickets for selected sections of the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, which were being sold at ₹1,999 till Sunday morning, will now be available at ₹199. Ticket prices of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan have been reduced by nearly 90% for the India vs Uruguay match. (X Images)

The Indian Football Federation announced the revised prices on Sunday via its social media channels. The C2 Left and C2 Right blocks are now available at a much lower rate. This could be seen as a decision to encourage more people to come to the venue and watch the match. Interestingly, India played Brazil at the same venue on October 3, and the stadium was not filled.

Reportedly, attendance at the Brazil match was slightly over 51,000, while the stadium has a capacity of around 85,000. There was no absence of star power, with players like Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos taking the field for the visiting team.

There were discussions about ticket pricing even before the Brazil game, and now the organisers have decided to make a major correction. Uruguay come with their own history, being the two-time champions of the FIFA World Cup. But spectators will be able to watch the game, with tickets available at nearly one-tenth the price of the Brazil match. This will also be India’s final game in the current run of international friendlies. The stretch started with India playing Panama in Bengaluru, before the caravan moved to Kolkata, where they faced Brazil and will now be playing the team coached by Diego Forlan.