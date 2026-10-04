India's Mission Los Angeles 28: A list of dos and dont's

Perfection doesn't exist. Not yet. Probably never. But the quest for it is never ending. One week after winning his third consecutive Olympic gold at Paris, American shot putter Ryan Crouser was back in training.

Is it too early? The dust hasn't settled on the 2026 Asian Games and one is already speaking about the 2028 LA Olympics. A voice in the head seems to scream: let them chill for a bit. But then another voice, equally shrill, asks: Is that what the best in the world are doing?

Sure, everyone has their own method. Some need a break year. Some need a more relaxed approach. Others, like Crouser or archer Kumkum Mohod, might jump right in. But the whole point of the exercise is to leave no stone unturned ahead of a major career-defining competition.

Some do it to stay ahead and others to catch up, but either way there's always work to be done. So here goes. A list of dos and dont's, in no particular order, as India starts to get ready for LA 28.