Indian football team condole demise of renowned commentator Novy Kapadia

The Indian football team on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned commentator and journalist Novy Kapadia. He passed away after suffering from motor neurone disease.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian football team wrote, "We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball."

A known football pundit, Novy Kapadia had covered nine FIFA World Cups, and was a constant presence in the Indian football circles. He was also an author and wrote ‘Barefoot To Boots’, ‘The Many Lives Of Indian Football’ and the 'Football Fanatic's Essential Guide Book'.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry had in March 2020 sanctioned ₹4 lakh to Novy towards his medical expenses. The decision was made after it came to light that he was yet to get his pension from the Delhi University from where he retired as a professor after 40 years of service. He was also given financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

(With inputs from agency)