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Indian Super League: Gurkirat Singh scores late as Punjab FC hold Mumbai City to a 1-1 draw

Uruguayan striker Leandro Otormin put Mumbai City ahead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, before Gurkirat Singh rescued a point for Punjab

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 22:56:47 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC played out a 1-1 draw in an MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Delhi, on Monday. Uruguayan striker Leandro Otormin put Mumbai City ahead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, before former Mumbai City FC attacker Gurkirat Singh rescued a point for Punjab with his first goal for the club, heading home in the 90th minute.

Punjab began with high-intensity pressing, and the match quickly turned into a physical contest. (ISL Media)
Punjab began with high-intensity pressing, and the match quickly turned into a physical contest. (ISL Media)

Punjab began with high-intensity pressing, and the match quickly turned into a physical contest. The hosts had the first chance in the fourth minute, when Rishikanta Meitei’s right-footed effort from distance was pushed away by Mumbai City goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. Punjab continued to test the visitors with their pressing and quick transitions, while the Islanders looked to respond with fast breaks and wingers who continued to spread the game wide.

The visitors were forced into making an early change, with Vikram Partap Singh making way for Farukh Chaudhary after a tackle involving Rishikanta Meitei left the Mumbai City FC man unable to continue. Brandon Fernandes came close to breaking the deadlock moments later, but for Arshdeep Singh, who rushed off his line to make a crucial save. Punjab made a change of their own in the 36th minute, with Bishu Singh taking Meitei’s place. Punjab came closest to breaking the deadlock deep into first-half stoppage time when Khaiminthang Lhungdim’s left-footed effort from distance bounced off the angle of the woodwork. The break would arrive soon after with the scores unchanged, as both sides failed to capitalize on their chances.

The Islanders broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when Bijoy Varghese trod on PN Noufal’s ankle in the box, earning the visitors a penalty. Otormin converted from 12 yards out with aplomb, with his spot kick hammered past the reach of Arshdeep. Manolo Marquez made a double change four minutes later, with Tluanga replacing Brandon and Wilmar Jordan coming on for Otormin. Punjab responded with two changes in personnel soon after, bringing on Sanathoi Meitei and Arshvir Singh for Muhammad Suhail and Diego Raposo.

The substitutions would soon pay off for the hosts, with Sanathoi’s inch perfect cross into the box from the left finding Gurkirat unmarked. The striker rose to head home against his former club, earning his first goal for Punjab and the hosts a share of the points.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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