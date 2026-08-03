Infantino crisis worsens as UEFA threatens FIFA with legal action over secretive World Cup investment scheme

European football governing body UEFA has threatened FIFA with legal proceedings over Gianni Infantino’s abandoned proposal to sell private investors a stake in future World Cup profits, while formally warning senior officials against destroying potential evidence connected to the plan.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup. (REUTERS)

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Lawyers representing UEFA informed FIFA that the European governing body was “actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints ... arising out of and in connection with the FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise) plan proposed by FIFA and all related matters.”

The letter, dated Friday and sent by New York-based legal firm Dechert, was seen by The Associated Press on Monday. It named 18 FIFA executives who had been instructed to preserve relevant data, documents and electronic communications that could be required as evidence in future proceedings.

“UEFA puts you on formal notice that any destruction, deletion, alteration, concealment, or loss of relevant materials following receipt of this notice — or following any earlier date on which you were, or reasonably should have been, aware that proceedings were anticipated — may constitute spoliation of evidence,” the letter said.

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{{^usCountry}} UEFA lawyer Andrew J. Levander wrote that legal proceedings were “reasonably anticipated”, citing the belief among football stakeholders that the proposed structure was “fundamentally incompatible with the proper governance of football.” Infantino plan triggers global backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UEFA lawyer Andrew J. Levander wrote that legal proceedings were “reasonably anticipated”, citing the belief among football stakeholders that the proposed structure was “fundamentally incompatible with the proper governance of football.” Infantino plan triggers global backlash {{/usCountry}}

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Infantino withdrew the controversial proposal early on Saturday after details of the plan emerged in media reports, provoking a fierce backlash from governing bodies and national federations. The proposal sought to raise as much as $4.2 billion from private investors, including Joshua Kushner’s New York investment firm. Under the plan, FIFA would have created a commercial spin-off known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, or FFE, reportedly valued at $20 billion.

The new entity would have taken control of FIFA’s commercial and tournament operations, including revenue generated by the World Cup. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in those future earnings. In return, FIFA’s 211 member associations were offered one-time payments of $20 million each and were given until mid-September to approve the proposal.

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The plan drew immediate concerns over transparency, governance and the potential transfer of control over football’s most valuable commercial assets to private investors. UEFA led the opposition. Its 55 member associations met on Thursday and agreed to boycott FIFA events and competitions for as long as the proposal remained active. The Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF also issued strong statements opposing the plan. FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour subsequently criticised the process in a statement, saying the project was driven by one individual and that members of FIFA’s staff felt deceived by Infantino.

Also Read: Wales becomes first federation to withdraw support for Infantino after collapse of FIFA's $4.2bn plan

UEFA signals move against Infantino

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The dispute has now developed into the most serious challenge to Infantino’s leadership since he became FIFA president in 2016. On Saturday, UEFA said Infantino had lost the confidence of world football and declared that “no option should be off the table”, signalling that efforts to end his presidency could now be considered.

Before the controversy, Infantino appeared likely to be re-elected unopposed next March for a fourth and final term, which would keep him in office until 2031. FIFA had briefed during the recent World Cup that Infantino had secured letters pledging support from around 200 of its 211 member federations. Those commitments are now expected to be reconsidered across Europe, with the Football Association of Wales becoming the first federation to announce that it was withdrawing its support.

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The deadline for candidates to enter the FIFA presidential election is November 18, four months before the vote is scheduled to take place in Morocco. Infantino continues to retain significant support in Africa, while South American governing body CONMEBOL is relying on him to approve the proposed expansion of the 2030 World Cup from 48 to 64 teams.

However, UEFA’s legal warning has intensified scrutiny of both the abandoned investment proposal and Infantino’s position, leaving his previously secure path to re-election facing unprecedented uncertainty.