Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers
football

Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers

Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers(REUTERS)

France midfielders N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso have been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia, Ukraine and Finland with injuries, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi.

The world champions take on Bosnia later on Wednesday in Strasbourg before travelling to Ukraine and hosting Finland in Lyon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ngolo kante france football team
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips voted fans' England's player of the year

'Sir Alex, this one's for you': Ronaldo completes return to Man Utd

Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

Chelsea sign midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP