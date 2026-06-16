Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Starting line-ups out as IRN open their campaign in California

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026: Follow Live Score and Updates(AFP)

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran's World Cup campaign has begun against the backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States, with visa issues affecting parts of the team's backroom staff ahead of the tournament. The situation has added an extra layer of scrutiny to Iran's participation in the competition, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran are set to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday, in a match carrying significance beyond football. It will be the first time a World Cup host nation has staged matches involving a country with which it is engaged in an active military conflict. ...Read More