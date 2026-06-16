Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Starting line-ups out as IRN open their campaign in California
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei started captain and talisman Mehdi Taremi up front, while New Zealand look to forward Chris Wood to lead the line in their World Cup Group G opener.
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran's World Cup campaign has begun against the backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States, with visa issues affecting parts of the team's backroom staff ahead of the tournament. The situation has added an extra layer of scrutiny to Iran's participation in the competition, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran are set to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday, in a match carrying significance beyond football. It will be the first time a World Cup host nation has staged matches involving a country with which it is engaged in an active military conflict. ...Read More
In recent weeks, Iran shifted their tournament base from Arizona to Mexico, while the country's football federation raised concerns over visa issues, claiming that several members of the support staff had not been granted entry to the United States. The federation also alleged that supporter ticket allocations had been withdrawn. Amid the off-field uncertainty, football has largely taken a back seat for the 20th-ranked side, who begin their World Cup campaign against 85th-ranked New Zealand.
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- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 06:22:38 am
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: NZL return to WC after 16 years!
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: New Zealand head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup looking to make a mark on their return to football’s biggest stage after a 16-year absence. Ranked 85th in the FIFA standings, the All Whites sealed qualification by winning the OFC third round and will be making just their third World Cup appearance. Their finest campaign came in 2010 when they remained unbeaten in the group stage, earning draws against Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay, although it was not enough to progress. Having missed out on Qatar 2022, New Zealand have benefited from Oceania’s guaranteed World Cup berth in the expanded 48-team tournament and arrive with renewed optimism. While advancing beyond the group stage would be a historic achievement, the All Whites will be eager to prove they can once again compete with and frustrate some of the world’s top-ranked nations.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 06:09:15 am
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: IRN's seventh WC appearance!
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran have arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for their seventh appearance on football's biggest stage, carrying hopes of finally reaching the knockout rounds for the first time. One of Asia's most consistent teams in recent years, Iran secured qualification by finishing top of AFC Qualifying Group A in the third round and enter the tournament ranked 20th in the world.
The Iranians have featured in every World Cup since 2014, but a place in the last 16 has continued to elude them. Their previous six appearances have all ended in the group stage, including their most recent campaign at Qatar 2022. Backed by a strong core of experienced internationals and confidence from an impressive qualifying run, Iran will be aiming to make history in North America by finally breaking through to the knockout stage.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 06:00:55 am
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran team caught in political crossfire!
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran's World Cup journey has been overshadowed by events far beyond the pitch, with the ongoing conflict and political tensions shaping much of the conversation around the team. At gatherings around Los Angeles, some protesters viewed the national team as an extension of the Iranian state, while many supporters insisted the players should not be judged through a political lens, arguing that their backing was for the team and the sport rather than any government.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 05:45:41 am
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: New Zealand starting line-up
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: New Zealand starting line-up - Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt; Chris Wood
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 05:38:48 am
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Iran starting line-up
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Iran starting line-up - Alireza Beiranvand; Shojae Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Aria Yousefi, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos; Mehdi Taremi, Shahriyar Moghanlou
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 05:29:05 am
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome!
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Iran vs New Zealand Group G opening match.