...
...
Next Story

ISL 13: SC Delhi cruise to 3-0 win over Inter Kashi

SC Delhi delivered a dominant performance to register a 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi, with Carlos Fortes, Juan Peña and Rodriguinho getting on the scoresheet.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 23:23:09 IST
PTI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

SC Delhi registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

Carlos Fontes celebrating his goal vs Inter Kashi (ISL)
Carlos Fontes celebrating his goal vs Inter Kashi (ISL)

Carlos Fortes gave the visitors an early lead in the sixth minute before Juan Peña doubled their advantage in the 74th minute. Rodriguinho added a third in the latter stages of the game to cap an impressive performance, as the Phoenixes secured all three points.

Inter Kashi created opportunities to get back into the contest, including a header from Pratik Chaudhari that struck the post just before half-time, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

SC Delhi made an immediate attacking impact as Rodriguinho picked out the forward inside the box, and Fortes finished from close range with a left-footed effort into the centre of the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Inter Kashi responded through set-piece opportunities, with Pratik Chaudhari and Leewan Castanha both going close with headers.

The second half saw Inter Kashi look to reduce the deficit, with a string of half chances. Sporting Club Delhi continued to threaten on the counter, with Juan Peña missing a key chance from inside the box.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 74th minute through Peña. Manoj Mohammed delivered a cross into the box, and Peña met it with a header from the centre to make it 2-0.

Rodriguinho added the third in the 88th minute with a left-footed finish, completing a convincing 3-0 win for SC Delhi.

 
isl
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/ISL 13: SC Delhi cruise to 3-0 win over Inter Kashi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks