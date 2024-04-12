Edit Profile
    Hyderabad vs Kerala Live Score, Hyderabad 0-0 Kerala ISL 2023

    Apr 12, 2024 6:44 PM IST
    Hyderabad vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Hyderabad v/s Kerala match
    Hyderabad vs Kerala Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Hyderabad and Kerala at Hyderabad's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    HyderabadHyderabad
    12 Apr, 20240-0
    KeralaKerala
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 12, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Hyderabad played FC Goa in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 4-0 whereas Kerala faced NorthEast United FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 2-0.

    Apr 12, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Hyderabad and Kerala. The match is scheduled to take place today at Hyderabad home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

