Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Sunday, Feb 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 18, 2024 1:03 PM IST
    Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mumbai v/s Bengaluru match
    Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023
    Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mumbai and Bengaluru at Mumbai's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2024 1:03 PM IST

    Mumbai vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mumbai home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes