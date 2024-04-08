Mumbai vs Odisha Live Score, Mumbai 0-0 Odisha ISL 2023

Edit Profile
    Apr 8, 2024 6:59 PM IST
    Mumbai vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mumbai and Odisha at Mumbai's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    MumbaiMumbai
    08 Apr, 20240-0
    OdishaOdisha
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 8, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Mumbai are placed at 1 in the league table, while Odisha are at 3.

    Apr 8, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Mumbai played Hyderabad FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 3-0 whereas Odisha faced Punjab FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 3-1.

    Apr 8, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mumbai and Odisha. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mumbai home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

