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ISL: East Bengal frontrunners among five in fray for title

The current leaders need a win against Inter Kashi to win their first Indian league title in 22 years

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By Dhiman Sarkar
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Kolkata: “I will sleep beautifully. I have a dream so I will need to.” With that Oscar Bruzon swatted away talk of pre-game nerves ahead of East Bengal’s most important match in 22 years, one which can end their wait for a first Indian league title. And a third in a different country for the 48-year-old Spaniard who has won leagues in Maldives and Bangladesh before.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Jason Cummings, right, and others vie for the ball against East Bengal. (PTI)

The equation for the current toppers of Indian Super League (ISL) season 12 is the simplest: win against debutants Inter Kashi on Thursday and it will be their first title since the 2003-04 National Football League. Every other team in contention will need to win and hope East Bengal drop points on the final day to have a shot at winning for the 1.25 crore top prize.

That said, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Sergio Lobera would be speaking for every team in the fray when he spoke of the need to stay positive. “There’s one more game. Anything can happen. We will leave everything on the pitch,” said Bagan striker Dimitrios Petratos.

Lobera didn’t rule out playing all four foreign attackers if Jason Cummings passes a fitness test. The Australian striker trained on Wednesday.

Bruzon said East Bengal, whose best finish in ISL was ninth till this term, have finally closed the gap with the rest. He said he didn’t remember a match where the opponents were superior. “Tomorrow, we have the chance to end a beautiful year.” Whoever wins, it will, in the words of Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, be a wonderful final day to a season that didn’t look like it would begin.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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