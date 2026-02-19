ISL: Little time meant training had to be efficient: Kratky

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have not played a competitive match since December 4. It has been an anxious few months for the Indian Super League (ISL) as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) struggled to get it underway. Within that delay though, head coach Petr Kratky found the time to “reset and reflect.”

“I reviewed the previous phase, analysed performances and worked on planning,” he told HT. “It was also important for me to recharge.”

Now the former champions and winners of the double in 2020-21 are set to play their first match of the season on Thursday, at the Andheri Sports Complex, against Chennaiyin FC.

“At the end of the day, we all love football,” said Kratky. “Training is great but matches are what we work for. There is a real excitement to play again.”

There have been challenges in the preparation stage ahead of the season. After the long pause before and after the Super Cup in December, the players assembled in Mumbai for pre-season training on January 12. The challenge, Kratky said, was to get players into some kind of rhythm before the first match.

“Match sharpness is something you can’t fully replicate in training so that is a concern for everyone but the players came back in good condition so we have tried to increase intensity gradually with game-based sessions. We expect it may take a game or two to reach full rhythm but we will be competitive from the start.

“There is definitely less time than ideal so it’s about being efficient rather than rushed. Smart training, managing loads and making sure we peak at the right moments,” said Kratky. “With fewer games, every point becomes more valuable. Consistency is the key. You can’t afford a slow start and long dips in the form.”

This season, the league is being played in a single-leg round robin format with each team playing 13 games.

The uncertainty ahead of the season, which began on Saturday, led to the departure of Spanish defender Tiri and Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff. Mumbai City, however, managed to hold onto their core group of Indian players like skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte, playmaker Brandon Fernandes, pacy forward Vikram Partap Singh and the constantly improving Hmingthanmawia ‘Valpuia’ Ralte in defence.

They also welcome back their industrial Argentinian forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who returns after a year at Bengaluru FC. Holding midfielder Joni Kauko who was key to Mohun Bagan winning the league shield in 2023-24 and helped Inter Kashi get promoted to ISL is also a new signing.

Kratky, 44, has shown that he has the ability to guide his team to success despite a short turnaround time.

Kratky joined after Des Buckingham left midway through 2023-24 and when Mumbai City were struggling. He led them to a runners-up finish in the league. Mumbai City won the ISL cup beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata.

“(Everyone is) very focused,” Kratky added. “The players are hungry to compete again. There is a strong sense of togetherness and responsibilities. Everyone understands the importance of starting well.”

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, it’s game on once again for Mumbai City.