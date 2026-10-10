Indian Super League Match 2: FC Goa fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 draw

Goa, October 10, 2026: FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in the second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. Irfan Yadwad gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 64th minute before Chiki’s headed equaliser in the 75th minute ensured FC Goa came away with a point in their season opener.

Christian Borrego Isabel of FC Goa and Emmanuel Imanishimwe of Chennaiyin FC in action during FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC (ISL)

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The first half saw both teams attempt to build from the back and work their way into the final third, but neither could find the breakthrough. The sides went into half-time goalless after a closely contested opening period.

Chennaiyin FC broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Irfan Yadwad drove a right-footed effort into the far corner to put the visitors ahead. The visitors continued to search for a second goal, with Ramon Taque testing the FC Goa defence with a powerful effort towards the bottom-left corner from a tight angle on the right.

FC Goa responded by increasing the pressure on the Chennaiyin defence and came close to equalising in the 70th minute when Ramon unleashed a powerful curling effort from long range, only for the ball to strike the post. Udanta Singh also threatened, with his attempt rattling the crossbar as the hosts pushed for a goal.

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{{^usCountry}} FC Goa eventually found their breakthrough in the 75th minute. Following a foul on Udanta Singh in the attacking half, the Gaurs won a free kick, which Chiki converted with a well-directed header into the bottom-right corner to bring the scores level at 1-1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FC Goa eventually found their breakthrough in the 75th minute. Following a foul on Udanta Singh in the attacking half, the Gaurs won a free kick, which Chiki converted with a well-directed header into the bottom-right corner to bring the scores level at 1-1. {{/usCountry}}

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The hosts continued to press for a winner, with Chiki attempting another effort from inside the box in the 79th minute. Chennaiyin FC also threatened at the other end, as Ramon rose to meet a cross from the left but sent his header over the crossbar with the goalkeeper off his line.

Both teams continued to look for a decisive goal in the closing stages, but neither could find a winner. FC Goa registered four corners compared to Chennaiyin FC’s one as the hosts maintained their attacking intent in the second half.

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The result sees FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC begin their ISL 2026-27 campaigns with a point each after an engaging encounter in Fatorda.

Also Read: ISL season opener: Bengaluru FC stun SC Delhi with dramatic 3-2 comeback in the 89th-minute winner

About the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL) is India’s top-tier professional football league. The league provides a national platform for professional football, bringing together clubs, players, coaches, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners while contributing to the development of the sport in India.

The ISL features 13 clubs: Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi. The league operates under a club-led commercial model, with participating clubs holding the commercial rights, administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects.